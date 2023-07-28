New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu: Trump Rivals Should Spotlight Former President’s Legal Woes

Chris Sununu, governor of the first-in-the-nation primary state of New Hampshire, stopped by the big GOP dinner in the first-in-the-nation caucus state of Iowa on Friday to offer this advice to the presidential candidates of his party: criticize Donald Trump for his massive legal problems.

“If you’re down 20 points in the polls to anybody, you gotta be able to hit em,” Sununu told The Messenger in a brief discussion with reporters. “It’s a very easy opportunity that they’re probably missing. So hopefully there’s still time for them to do it. Hopefully they do.”

Sununu made his remarks a day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, running a distant second to Trump in the crowded primary, declined to say whether the former president bears any blame for his legal woes.

“That is not on the front of voters' minds. So I don't really talk about it, because I'm trying to focus on things that they actually care about,” DeSantis said.

However, Republicans across the country have rallied to Trump’s side as he has faced multiple criminal charges, starting with his April indictment by a New York City prosecutor in a hush money scheme tied to a former porn star. He then was indicted in June in an unrelated federal case concerning his handling of classified documents in his post-presidency. He is bracing for another federal indictment, concerning the Jan. 6 riots. And he may be charged in Georgia for alleged 2020 election interference.

Sununu, who briefly considered a presidential bid himself, didn’t hesitate when asked if he thought Trump bore any culpability for his problems.

“Of course. Yes. All self-imposed. Completely,” Sununu said. “We have to be a party that moves forward. That’s such a clear message. And most importantly, mathematically, Trump cannot win in November 2024 … Have you seen him give a speech lately? It’s not 90 minutes of excitement. It’s 90 minutes of droning on about a legal battle. It’s just sad.”

Sununu said Trump’s speeches sound more like a bad comedy act and that “he doesn’t have his fastball anymore. He’s not getting people excited. So he’s a former president. He’s got name ID. Of course he’s going to be leading in the polls. There’s a lot to play out here. He’s not talking about where America is going in the future. He’s trying to litigate yesterday’s news.”

Like DeSantis, however, Sununu zeroed in on the unpopularity of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Republicans have started to highlight on the campaign trail in a morbid reminder of Biden’s advanced age of 80.

Failing to directly criticize Trump, including over his legal problems, just helps Trump win the primary only to lose to Biden, Sununu said.

“If you’re trying to cater to a Trump voter, here’s the memo: They’re voting for Trump. That’s 35 percent [of the Republican Party]. That’s it. So distinguishing yourself on just the realities and the facts of the matter,” Sununu said. “The fact is that Trump would be a candidate probably out on bail as a candidate. That’s embarrassing for the party. And ultimately what does that mean? It means Biden and Kamala Harris get elected. So congratulations Trump voters, you’ve just made the next president of the United States Kamala Harris.”