New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu Announces He Will Not Seek Fifth Term 

New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday he will not seek a fifth term.
“Public service should never be a career and the time is right for another Republican to lead our great state,” Sununu said in a statement.
He added with a statement on Twitter he and his administration “will keep working and that the Granite State will continue to be our priority for the next 18 months.”
The New Hampshire GOP released a statement shortly after the news broke, extending their gratitude for Sununu’s leadership.
- New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu Will Not Run for President in 2024
- New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu: Trump Rivals Should Spotlight Former President’s Legal Woes
- New Hampshire Gov. Sununu on Trump: ‘After He Loses, I Don’t Think He’s Going Quietly’
- Top New Hampshire Strategist Joins DeSantis Super PAC, Won’t Wait on Sununu (Exclusive)
- Former New Hampshire GOP President Chuck Morse Announces Bid for Governor
“Throughout his tenure as the 82nd Governor of New Hampshire, Governor Sununu has exemplified principled leadership, tireless dedication, and an unwavering focus on the well-being of the Granite State.”
Democratic Governors’ Association’s Executive Director Meghan Meehan-Draper offered sharp words for Sununu, saying his announcement “is a massive RGA recruitment failure that will kick off a nasty, extreme and expensive Republican primary for governor — pitting one MAGA extremist against another.”
Sununu has held his position as governor since 2017, passing on running for both the Senate and the presidency in recent years.
Shortly after Sununu announced his decision, Chuck Morse, the former acting governor and New Hampshire State Senator announced his candidacy for the position, kicking off what will likely be a crowded field.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics