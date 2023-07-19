New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu Announces He Will Not Seek Fifth Term 

New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday he will not seek a fifth term.

“Public service should never be a career and the time is right for another Republican to lead our great state,” Sununu said in a statement.

He added with a statement on Twitter he and his administration “will keep working and that the Granite State will continue to be our priority for the next 18 months.”

The New Hampshire GOP released a statement shortly after the news broke, extending their gratitude for Sununu’s leadership.

“Throughout his tenure as the 82nd Governor of New Hampshire, Governor Sununu has exemplified principled leadership, tireless dedication, and an unwavering focus on the well-being of the Granite State.”

Democratic Governors’ Association’s Executive Director Meghan Meehan-Draper offered sharp words for Sununu, saying his announcement “is a massive RGA recruitment failure that will kick off a nasty, extreme and expensive Republican primary for governor — pitting one MAGA extremist against another.”

Sununu has held his position as governor since 2017, passing on running for both the Senate and the presidency in recent years.

Shortly after Sununu announced his decision, Chuck Morse, the former acting governor and New Hampshire State Senator announced his candidacy for the position, kicking off what will likely be a crowded field.