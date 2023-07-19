New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu Announces He Will Not Seek Fifth Term  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu Announces He Will Not Seek Fifth Term 

Sununu has served as the state’s governor since 2017

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Chris Sununu speaking at Time 100 Summit Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME

New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday he will not seek a fifth term. 

“Public service should never be a career and the time is right for another Republican to lead our great state,” Sununu said in a statement.  

He added with a statement on Twitter he and his administration “will keep working and that the Granite State will continue to be our priority for the next 18 months.” 

The New Hampshire GOP released a statement shortly after the news broke, extending their gratitude for Sununu’s leadership.

Read More

“Throughout his tenure as the 82nd Governor of New Hampshire, Governor Sununu has exemplified principled leadership, tireless dedication, and an unwavering focus on the well-being of the Granite State.” 

Democratic Governors’ Association’s Executive Director Meghan Meehan-Draper offered sharp words for Sununu, saying his announcement “is a massive RGA recruitment failure that will kick off a nasty, extreme and expensive Republican primary for governor — pitting one MAGA extremist against another.” 

Sununu has held his position as governor since 2017, passing on running for both the Senate and the presidency in recent years. 

Shortly after Sununu announced his decision, Chuck Morse, the former acting governor and New Hampshire State Senator announced his candidacy for the position, kicking off what will likely be a crowded field. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.