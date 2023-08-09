New Hampshire GOP Gov Sununu: Biden Could Give His Delegates to Another Nominee at Democratic Convention

Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday theorized that President Joe Biden is not going to be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024, saying he could instead give his primary delegates to another candidate at the Democratic National Convention.

"I’m not saying it’s definitely going to happen, but I think there’s a greater than 50 percent chance he’s not on the ballot come November of ’24," Sununu told Fox News host Sandra Smith.

Sununu then shared his theory that Biden could act as a "kingmaker."

"Either he’s going to go through the primary process effectively unchallenged," Sununu said. "A year from now, he’s going to collect all the delegates. His health is not going to be good. He can always use that as a reason to step out and basically tell all of his delegates to go for somebody else and kind of be the kingmaker. It wouldn’t be unheard of for the Democrats to try to manipulate their convention that way. They’ve done that before."

Biden, 80, is currently the country's oldest serving president. He would be 86 at the end of a second term.

Sununu speculated that there might be a newcomer to the presidential race appearing in the fall. He said if someone were to challenge Biden it would be a "self-funder" and "somebody with a little bit of name ID nationally." He suggested that they might not be a politician.

"I don’t think any of the Democratic governors are going to stand up and do it this fall," Sununu theorized. "They’re probably just hoping to be coronated by Joe and [first lady] Jill Biden next summer. But I’m predicting probably at least one, if not two people still jump in this fall, challenge him right here in New Hampshire and make a run at it."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson are the only other Democratic challengers so far facing Biden in the 2024 race. Cornel West has announced his candidacy for the Green Party.