EPA Power Plant Emissions Rule Will Face a Host of Legal Challenges

The Environmental Protection Agency’s long-awaited plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions from power plants faces a thorny legal road ahead.

Experts say a primary target for opponents could be the rule’s reliance on technology that isn’t yet in widespread use at power plants, even though it has a decades-long history in other fields.

“The new power plant rules will obviously be challenged” in court, said Victor Flatt, a law professor and co-director of the University of Houston’s Environment, Energy, and Natural Resources Center. Though the challenges could come from a variety of legal angles, the rule’s emphasis on using carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) to cut emissions marks its most clear vulnerability.

The technology, which involves trapping greenhouse gases rather than releasing them into the atmosphere, is based on an old idea – but it is not yet in wide use.

The likely target: EPA’s plan, released Thursday, deems CCS “the best demonstrated technology” to make the large emissions cuts the agency is seeking, Flatt said, referring to a portion of the Clean Air Act that defines how regulations can be issued. “This is where it will likely be challenged — as not ‘demonstrated’ because [there are] no large scale operational power plants with it.”

The EPA proposal would require operators of power plants that burn coal or oil to slash their emissions using various technological fixes such as CCS or switching to burning so-called “green” hydrogen.



In effect, it would likely make running coal and some natural gas plants too expensive to keep open; either by closing or using those tech fixes, it would cut out 617 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions between 2028 and 2042, in a win for those relatively lofty climate targets. Biden has set a goal of cutting emissions by 50 to 52 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, and, specifically relevant to the new EPA rule, to completely decarbonize the power sector by 2035. Electricity generation is the second-largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., after transportation.

Cale Jaffe, a professor of law and director of the Environmental Law and Community Engagement Clinic at the University of Virginia, agreed that the “best demonstrated technology” is the most likely legal challenge. He agreed with Flatt that the argument doesn’t really hold water, though, as CCS has been used for decades in a process known as enhanced oil recovery — just not as a way to cut power plant emissions.

“It's a half-century old technology,” Jaffe said. “All that's changed is the motive for using CCS…. The technology is the same.” He offered an analogy: a high-school football coach asks a track star to try out for kick returner, at which the track star immediately succeeds. “Has the runner's goal changed as he moved from track & field to football? Yes. But does he use the same ‘technology,’ running as fast as he can over a 100-yard distance? Also, yes.”

But the CCS component of the plan likely won’t be the only legal target.

Will Yeatman, a senior legal fellow with the libertarian non-profit Pacific Legal Foundation, told The Messenger that a number of different kinds of lawsuits will likely be brought initially; he emphasized the rule’s feasibility and reasonableness could be among the targets. At a more general level, he said this and other EPA rules released recently, such as one aimed at cutting emissions from cars and trucks, appears to push back against the Supreme Court’s reasoning in West Virginia v. EPA.

“In essence, the court was saying, ‘we're skeptical of expansive readings of statutes that have these tremendous societal and economic effects,’” Yeatman said. Supporters of the rule, like the nonprofit Natural Resources Defense Council, say the rule is “grounded in longstanding authority under the Clean Air Act.”

What’s next: Flatt said there is at least one previous Supreme Court case that held that under the Clean Air Act, the EPA does not have to choose a “best demonstrated technology” from exactly the same industry it’s regulating. But that doesn’t necessarily mean much given the Court’s current conservative supermajority. “This Supreme Court might ultimately side with the challengers,” he said.

Last year, for example, the court dealt a blow to the idea that EPA is permitted to regulate greenhouse gas emissions at all, in West Virginia v. EPA. That decision prompted the agency to go back to the drawing board, eventually producing the rule released Thursday.

Any lawsuits against the new rule will likely drag out. Yeatman said that from the rule’s release to a potential resolution at the Supreme Court level could take on the order of two and a half years.