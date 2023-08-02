New Date Set for the Trial of Man Accused of Assaulting Paul Pelosi

TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57
The trial of David DePape, the man accused of assaulting Paul Pelosi in his California home, is now set to begin on Nov. 9. DePape is facing federal and state charges that include attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and burglary.
According to police, DePape attacked Pelosi in October of 2022 in San Francisco. He entered the Pelosi home in the middle of the night asking "Where is Nancy?" referring to Paul's wife and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
When the police arrived, DePape and Pelosi were struggling over a hammer. Pelosi, who was then 82 years old, was taken to the hospital with grave skull injuries, but a full recovery was expected.
He is expected to testify on DePape's case on Nov. 13.
