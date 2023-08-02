New Date Set for the Trial of Man Accused of Assaulting Paul Pelosi - The Messenger
Politics.
New Date Set for the Trial of Man Accused of Assaulting Paul Pelosi

The trial begins on Nov. 9, and Paul Pelosi is expected to testify on Nov. 13

Mariana Labbate
Nancy Pelosi (D- CA) and her husband Paul Pelosi arrive for an official State Dinner in honor of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 22, 2023. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The trial of David DePape, the man accused of assaulting Paul Pelosi in his California home, is now set to begin on Nov. 9. DePape is facing federal and state charges that include attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and burglary.

According to police, DePape attacked Pelosi in October of 2022 in San Francisco. He entered the Pelosi home in the middle of the night asking "Where is Nancy?" referring to Paul's wife and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

When the police arrived, DePape and Pelosi were struggling over a hammer. Pelosi, who was then 82 years old, was taken to the hospital with grave skull injuries, but a full recovery was expected.

He is expected to testify on DePape's case on Nov. 13.

