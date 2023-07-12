New Bipartisan Bill Aims to Combat Cross-Border Human Trafficking - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

New Bipartisan Bill Aims to Combat Cross-Border Human Trafficking

The legislation is sponsored by Democratic Rep. Lou Correa and GOP Rep. Clay Higgins.

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A new bipartisan bill was introduced by a pair of lawmakers on Wednesday to address human trafficking and cartel violence along the Southern border.

Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif., and Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., announced the "Cooperation on Combating Human Smuggling and Trafficking Act," which will seek cooperation of Mexican law enforcement, as well as from other South and Central American countries.

Migrant crossings at Southern Border
Guatemalan migrants walk along the U.S. side of the Rio Grande and past an emptied-out migrant camp after crossing over from Mexico on May 13, 2023 to El Paso, Texas.John Moore/Getty

“Criminal cartels make billions by trafficking in human misery," said Higgins. "This legislation is a strategic maneuver in our war against the cartels.”

Read More

The new bill mentions "transnational criminal investigative units" that will focus on prosecuting criminals related to human trafficking, and will train law enforcement in Mexico and other countries to do so.

The new act will appear before the House Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement, which already has a hearing today to discuss the traffic of fentanyl across the border.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.