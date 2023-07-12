New Bipartisan Bill Aims to Combat Cross-Border Human Trafficking
The legislation is sponsored by Democratic Rep. Lou Correa and GOP Rep. Clay Higgins.
A new bipartisan bill was introduced by a pair of lawmakers on Wednesday to address human trafficking and cartel violence along the Southern border.
Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif., and Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., announced the "Cooperation on Combating Human Smuggling and Trafficking Act," which will seek cooperation of Mexican law enforcement, as well as from other South and Central American countries.
“Criminal cartels make billions by trafficking in human misery," said Higgins. "This legislation is a strategic maneuver in our war against the cartels.”
The new bill mentions "transnational criminal investigative units" that will focus on prosecuting criminals related to human trafficking, and will train law enforcement in Mexico and other countries to do so.
The new act will appear before the House Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement, which already has a hearing today to discuss the traffic of fentanyl across the border.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Former Pence Aide Backs Trump, Calls Former VP ‘Unworthy of the Presidency’Politics
- Trump, Biden Tied in Arizona Ahead of Possible 2024 Rematch: PollPolitics
- Ohio Special Election Could Decide Future of Abortion In the StatePolitics
- DeSantis Says GOP Will Lose if 2024 Becomes Focused on Trump Documents, Jan. 6Politics
- Alabama Redistricting Quarrel Freezes Would-Be Candidates in PlacePolitics
- Biden Designates National Monument to Block New Mining at Grand CanyonPolitics
- Trump Wants to Try Election-Interference Case ‘In the Media,’ Not the Courtroom, Jack Smith SaysPolitics
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics