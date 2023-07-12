New Bipartisan Bill Aims to Combat Cross-Border Human Trafficking

A new bipartisan bill was introduced by a pair of lawmakers on Wednesday to address human trafficking and cartel violence along the Southern border.

Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif., and Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., announced the "Cooperation on Combating Human Smuggling and Trafficking Act," which will seek cooperation of Mexican law enforcement, as well as from other South and Central American countries.

Guatemalan migrants walk along the U.S. side of the Rio Grande and past an emptied-out migrant camp after crossing over from Mexico on May 13, 2023 to El Paso, Texas. John Moore/Getty

“Criminal cartels make billions by trafficking in human misery," said Higgins. "This legislation is a strategic maneuver in our war against the cartels.”

The new bill mentions "transnational criminal investigative units" that will focus on prosecuting criminals related to human trafficking, and will train law enforcement in Mexico and other countries to do so.

The new act will appear before the House Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement, which already has a hearing today to discuss the traffic of fentanyl across the border.