New Bill Could Stop Congress Members From Getting Paid If U.S. Goes Into Debt Default
The "No Pay for Congress During Default or Shutdown Act" is sponsored by a Republican and a Democrat in the House.
A new House bill will be introduced on Thursday to block Congress members for getting paid in case the U.S. hits defaults on its debt payments, according to documents obtained by NBC News.
The bill, which faces a steep uphill battle, would also prevent lawmakers from getting paid if the government shuts down. It will be called the "No Pay for Congress During Default or Shutdown Act."
The bill will be introduced by Reps. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., according to NBC.
While it wouldn't hold Congress members' pay indefinitely, the bill proposes lawmakers don't receive paychecks for the duration of the default or government shutdown.
Members of the Senate and House Representatives currently make $174,000 a year.
