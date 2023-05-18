The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    New Bill Could Stop Congress Members From Getting Paid If U.S. Goes Into Debt Default

    The "No Pay for Congress During Default or Shutdown Act" is sponsored by a Republican and a Democrat in the House.

    Published |Updated
    Mariana Labbate
    JWPlayer

    A new House bill will be introduced on Thursday to block Congress members for getting paid in case the U.S. hits defaults on its debt payments, according to documents obtained by NBC News.

    The bill, which faces a steep uphill battle, would also prevent lawmakers from getting paid if the government shuts down. It will be called the "No Pay for Congress During Default or Shutdown Act."

    The bill will be introduced by Reps. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., according to NBC.

    While it wouldn't hold Congress members' pay indefinitely, the bill proposes lawmakers don't receive paychecks for the duration of the default or government shutdown.

    Members of the Senate and House Representatives currently make $174,000 a year.

