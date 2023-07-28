Nevada’s Washoe County Is One of The Most Interesting Swing Counties In The Country

RENO, Nevada – Washoe County, the second most populous county in Nevada, is a paradox in American politics.

After backing every Republican presidential nominee but one from 1944 to 2004, the county – currently being reshaped by an influx of Northern California companies and residents seeking more tax-friendly pastures in growing Reno and Sparks – has backed four straight Democratic nominees, including Joe Biden over Donald Trump by four percentage points in 2020. Washoe County voters have also consistently backed statewide Democrats in recent elections, from Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Gov. Steve Sisolak in 2022 to Sisolak and Sen. Jacky Rosen in 2018.

The trend has led some Republican operatives to take a dim view of their future statewide electoral prospects in the northern Nevada county, even though Republicans still hold significant power in the area on a local level. Republicans have a majority on the Washoe County Board of County Commissioners and hold a majority of the county’s seats in the legislature. The congressional district that includes Washoe County has also only ever been represented by a Republican, including by Rep. Mark Amodei since 2011.

And Reno, the largest city in the county, is represented by Mayor Hillary Schieve – an independent.

“It’s a paradox,” said Greg Ferraro, a longtime Republican operative and strategist in Nevada. “They might be voting for Catherine [Cortez Masto], but they are voting for Mark [Amodei]. They might have voted for Biden, but they voted for Mark.”

That has turned Washoe County into the most important county in one of the most politically important states in the nation - for Democrats in a presidential race, winning Washoe County by a comfortable margin now essentially means you secure Nevada’s six electoral votes, while Republicans know they have to keep themselves competitive in the county.

The power that Washoe has primarily stems from Nevada’s lopsided population distribution. Clark and Washoe together are home to nearly 90% of Nevada’s 3.1 million people, dwarfing the rural counties and concentrating the state’s political power in two distinct areas. The state’s rural population has also shrunk in recent years. A study by Iowa State University found the share of the state’s population in rural areas fell from nearly 20% in 1970 to less than 6% in 2010.

“Where Washoe goes, the state goes,” said Devon Reese, Reno’s Democratic vice mayor and an at-large member of the Reno City Councilmember. “Democrats have to run up the score as best they can in Clark County, they have to not get annihilated in the rural counties and they have to hope to break even or do better in Washoe. … Washoe has been the decider in a number of statewide elections.”

This will be particularly prevalent in presidential elections. Even though Trump has now lost Washoe twice - including by a larger margin in his second attempt – Republicans concede their party’s standard bearer, should he be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024, will have to improve his performance in the county.

“Sophisticated political people look at Washoe as gettable on both sides. There is that much fluidity to it,” said Ferraro. “Washoe, even though it has trended [towards Democrats], still is a very purple county where candidates matter, message matters and voters are willing to ticket split. … Going forward into ‘24, I think both sides look at Washoe as gettable.”

‘We should be concerned’

When Nevada leaned more Republican, there was a hard and fast rule in local GOP politics: You have to win Washoe.

“When I was running campaigns, it was sort of the rurals off-set Clark and then it was just everyone for themselves in Washoe,” said Pete Ernaut, a longtime Republican operative in Nevada. “

Possibly the clearest indication of this was the 1974 Senate race between then-former Gov. Paul Laxalt and a young Harry Reid, then the lieutenant governor but someone who would go on to become the state’s best-known Democratic politician. Laxalt was blown out in Clark County, but won Washoe County by nearly 19 percentage points, helping overcome his losses in the South and securing him a narrow 624-vote victory.

For Republicans, that formula doesn’t work as well given Washoe’s leftward tilt.

“From the late 90s through the 2000s, Republicans were able to win Washoe. But it is a lot tougher – a lot tougher - for Republicans to win Washoe now,” said Ernaut.

For years, Washoe County backed Republican presidential candidates. Aside from Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964, the county had backed every Republican presidential candidate from 1944 to 2004. President George H.W. Bush won the county by 22 percentage points in 1988. And while that margin fell in the subsequent years – his son President George W. Bush only won the county by 4 percentage points in 2004 – the county had widely been seen as Nevada’s Republican stronghold.

The watershed moment for Washoe’s leftward transformation came in 2008, when then-Sen. Barack Obama carried the county by an astonishing 12 percentage points, smashing through the Republican hold on the county on his way to winning Nevada by nearly 13 percentage points.

Since then, every Democratic presidential nominee has carried the county – from Obama in 2012 to Hillary Clinton in 2016 to Joe Biden in 2020.

“We should be concerned,” said Commissioner Mike Clark, one of the three Republicans on the five-member board of county commissioners in Washoe. Although Clark serves in the majority on the county commission, he has seen Washoe’s leftward tilt both professionally and personally – first, as Washoe County Assessor for eight years, and secondly through his daughter, Meghan Ebert, a Democrat who serves on the Reno City Council.

“This is a bellwether for statewide and national politics and it seems to be more and more so as Nevada is a pivotal state,” he said. “It’s a good indicator of what is taking place.”

The shift has possibly had even more significant impacts on statewide elections.

Because over 90% of Nevada’s population lives in just two counties – Clark in the South and Washoe in the North – the other 15 rural counties have seen their influence shrink, making it very difficult for a candidate to lose both Washoe and Clark and win the state.

When Adam Laxalt, the grandson of Paul Laxalt, successfully ran for attorney general in 2014, he became the first statewide candidate in recent decades to lose both Clark and Washoe and win a statewide race. He did it by squeezing as much as he could out of Nevada’s rural counties, while keeping the margins down in the two urban strongholds.

That strategy has only become harder, though, as Nevada has become more and more urbanized, evidenced by Laxalt’s loss to Steve Sisolak in the state’s 2018 gubernatorial race.

Still, the scenario happened again in 2022, when Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo defeated Sisolak by under two percentage points in the state’s governor’s race, denying Sisolak a second term. Lombardo lost both Washoe and Clark by relatively small margins, and enjoyed significant turnout from the rural counties, vaulting him to the governor’s mansion.

Even Republicans, upbeat about Lombardo’s victory, acknowledge this can’t be a consistent path to victory.

“It’s still the second-largest county in the state. It has relevance no matter what,” said Clark. “If the North – all the rural counties and Washoe County – decide to do something, I think we can probably control what happens in the state. If we don't have this county, the rural counties are out there hanging in the wind by themselves and Las Vegas is the king of the state. They can just outvote us. How do you get around that?”

Hope is not lost for GOP

Not all Republicans are concerned about Washoe’s shift. In fact, there are a growing number of Republican operatives in the state who see Washoe’s leftward tilt offset by new Republican inroads in Clark County, highlighted by Lombardo’s recent victory.

The county’s former sheriff lost Clark by under 6 percentage points in 2022, far better than Laxalt, who lost the county by 13.28 percentage points in the 2018 governor’s race, or Sen. Dean Heller, who lost his race against Rosen in 2018 by losing Clark County by 15 percentage points.

“It’s not like the old Nevada, this is not Paul Laxalt’s Nevada,” said a Republican operative who has worked in the state. “You don't have to win Washoe to win Nevada anymore.”

They added: “Most of us who have worked in Nevada for a while have felt that Clark is becoming the better county for us. It is more working class and voters we see coming into the Republican collation, as opposed to Washoe, where it is bringing people over from Silicon Valley and younger voters.”

Democrats have pushed back against this claim, arguing that Lombardo’s race was an outlier and that Sisolak was punished because of the decision he had to make during the coronavirus pandemic and the way those moves devastated the tourist-centric economy in Southern Nevada. But Lombardo’s victory without Washoe has improved spirits among Nevada Republicans.

“It is just ripe for us,” the operative said about a path to victory in Nevada without the once critical northern county.