Nevada Republicans’ Price for Caucus Delegates: Presidential Candidates Must Pay $55K and Stay Off the Primary Ballot

Republican presidential candidates who want to win Nevada delegates must pay as much $55,000 to participate in the Feb. 8 caucuses run by the state GOP – and they’ll be banned from participating in the state’s rival primary just two days before.

The new rules advanced by Nevada’s Republican Party are the latest salvo in an ongoing election fight between the GOP and state officials that intensified in 2021, when the Democrat-controlled Legislature and the state’s Democratic then-governor passed a law to transition Nevada from a caucus to a primary state.

“The rules are very, very easy: If you want to come into Nevada, you've got to go through the caucus on February 8,” Nevada GOP Chair Michael McDonald told The Messenger.

McDonald and his fellow Republican leaders said the party – not the state – should be in charge of picking its nominee and, they say, there’s little reason to scuttle decades of caucus tradition. The party sued the state to stop the primary, but a judge refused to issue an injunction in the GOP’s favor, and the party’s expected to ultimately lose the case.

So with the primary likely to happen, the GOP wants to keep Republicans from putting their name on the state ballot and incentivize them to participate in the party-run caucus only. But it’s unclear if that will ultimately happen.

Underpinning the controversy: the belief by Republicans that Nevada runs shoddy and unsecure elections, an accusation disputed by state officials who note that even conservatives have debunked Republican allegations of widespread systemic voter fraud that became pronounced in 2020.

Running a caucus, however, isn’t cheap. So candidates will have to pay the state GOP the $55,000 fee to participate. The party will give a rebate of $20,000 to any candidate who participates in a fundraising event with the state party. Iowa, which holds a caucus, does not charge a fee.

Republican critics of the state party say the rules are designed to help the frontrunner in the presidential nominating contest, former President Donald Trump, because of his relatively high name ID and his infrastructure in the state, where a caucus could be more beneficial for him. Trump hired the state GOP’s executive director last month to run his Nevada operation.

“Trump’s campaign is joined at the hip with the state party, and the other campaigns know it,” said Chuck Muth, a Nevada Republican consultant and critic of McDonald.

“The party should be encouraging candidates to come out to the state,” Muth said. “That’s not happening.”

McDonald disputes the accusations, saying he’s neutral in the primary..

So far, only Trump’s campaign and that of Vivek Ramaswamy confirmed to The Messenger that they would participate in the caucuses.

DeSantis remains Trump's top rival for the GOP nomination. James Devaney/GC Images; Octavio Jones/Getty Images

Nevada is often the most overlooked of the early states because of its location. Most campaigns are based on the East Coast and flying to Las Vegas takes extra time and money. A ballot access fee only tacks on a greater expense.

Caucuses are also time-consuming for a campaign. They require campaigns to spend significant amounts of time building an organization of die-hard supporters who will spend hours going to a designated caucus site and giving speeches on behalf of their candidates to persuade others to join their group at the caucus site.

In a primary election, voters just have to show up at their local polling station, cast their ballot and leave. Or they can mail in their ballot. Primaries are funded by state taxpayers, not party donors or campaigns.

But the state GOP doesn’t like the fact that Nevada lacks a voter ID requirement for voters who cast ballots (a voter needs ID to register, however), and the state allows for mail-in ballots that can pour in after election day, delaying a final tabulation.

“Our main problems with the primary is that they're going to run it like a regular election,” said Jim DeGraffenreid, Nevada’s Republican National Committeeman.

“They're going to accept ballots by mail for a week after the Feb. 6 election date. With the caucus, we're going to have results on Feb. 8,” he said. “So even though we come after the primary election, we'll have our results well in advance of anything the state could put out.”

DeGraffenreid’s counterpart, Nevada State Committeewoman Sigal Chattah, said primary elections are too beholden to big-money donors compared to grassroots-oriented caucuses. She blamed Nevada’s shift to primaries on Democrats after the 2020 caucus chaos in Iowa. Nevada Republicans, however, also had a messy caucus day in 2016 when Trump first ran.

The Iowa GOP caucus is the first contest in the Republican primary this year, on Jan. 15. Because it’s the first state to vote -- and due to its proximity to the East Coast -- Iowa has elevated importance and has drawn all the other candidates for repeat visits. It’s also flush with cash and doesn’t need to charge candidates to appear on the ballot.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, running a distant second to Trump, is almost halfway through campaigning in all of Iowa’s 99 counties. He has been to Nevada only once as a presidential candidate.

“We’re exploring all options in Nevada to best position Ron DeSantis to be the next president,” spokesman Andrew Romeo said.

In Iowa and New Hampshire, DeSantis is heavily relying on the Never Back Down super PAC to further his campaign. But Trump’s campaign has warned state parties not to coordinate with the independent political committee because of campaign finance laws, and Nevada’s GOP is heeding that call, according to McDonald.

“We’re being very cautions about that,” McDonald said. “We’re going to work with whoever sets up a campaign here.”

In Iowa, one county GOP chair has also refused to work with Never Back Down.

To save money, DeSantis and the other campaigns might sign up just to be on the primary ballot Feb. 6 and forsake any shot at receiving any share of Nevada’s 26 delegates. They’re only one percent of the total delegates needed to secure the Republican nomination at the national convention.

It might be a sacrifice some campaigns are willing to make because delegates have relatively little value in the early stages of a Republican presidential primary, which unfolds as a series of sequential pitched battles in the first four states: Iowa, then New Hampshire, then Nevada and finally South Carolina, which votes Feb. 24.

What matters far more than delegates during those first four elections is winning and losing states – momentum and the appearance of it. Winning candidates advance and gain favorable media coverage and donor money. Losers, saddled with negative press and empty bank accounts, tend to drop out rapidly.

Polls show Trump with solid leads in all the early states.

In interviews with consultants or top backers of all the campaigns, all expect Trump will win the nomination if he solidly wins the first two contests in Iowa and New Hampshire, elevating their importance.

But if Trump loses one of those two early states -- or appears to lose momentum -- it will make Nevada more relevant. And polling shows Nevada is one of Trump’s best states.

Jeremy Hughes, who ran Florida Sen. Marco Rubio’s 2016 Nevada operations, said he’s not sure if Trump will benefit more from a caucus or a primary. But he knows it’s a strong state for the former president because its Republicans are “more working-class, libertarian” and have a “leave me alone, don’t trust the government” attitude that highly correlates with Trump support.

And according to McDonald, that means spending time in Nevada and working the caucus process.

“The caucus dictates that candidates come in and work with the grassroots to go meet their voters and to go talk to the voters of Nevada,” McDonald said. “I think there's no more pure process to have that.”