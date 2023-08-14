Nevada Leaps Ahead of South Carolina in GOP Early Voting States

The Nevada GOP announced on Monday that its caucuses will be held on Feb. 8, jumping ahead of South Carolina in the order of early voting states.
Nevada slots into the third position on the GOP nominating calendar. The Iowa GOP announced it will hold its first in the nation caucuses on Jan. 15, while South Carolina's primary is set for Feb. 24.
The Nevada GOP finalizing their caucus plans means that three of the four early-voting states have set their primary dates. New Hampshire hasn't set their date yet, but it's widely expected that their primaries will occur on Jan. 23. That means candidates will have nearly two weeks to campaign in Nevada if New Hampshire schedules its primary on the expected date, which could be difficult for campaigns down in the polls and with fewer resources.
"This event marks a crucial step in shaping the Republican nomination process for President and amplifies Nevada’s significance in the national political landscape," read a statement from the Nevada GOP.
In 2021, the Nevada legislature — controlled by Democrats — passed a law that moved the caucus to a primary, but the Nevada GOP is ignoring that law. They sued the state in June to prevent the move. A month later, a Nevada district court ruled against the state GOP's request to block the primary, but the party is willing to drag on the fight. Democrats are holding their primary on February 6.
Candidates can file for the caucus starting on Sept. 1 through Oct. 15. The caucus will start at 5 p.m. Pacific Time. The Nevada GOP said further details, including the location for the caucus, will be announced on their website at a later date.
