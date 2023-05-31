Nevada Governor Signs Abortion Protections Into Law
Lombardo had promised that "Nevada would not participate in prosecuting those seeking legal medical care in the state," a spokesperson said.
Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo signed a bill into law on Tuesday that would protect out-of-state abortion seekers and in-state providers from prosecution in the state.
The law would prohibit health care licensing boards "from disqualifying from licensure or disciplining a person for providing" reproductive health care, as abortions are legal in Nevada.
The law would also prevent "state agencies from assisting in certain investigations and proceedings" that were initiated in other states against patients seeking abortions.
- South Carolina Gov. Signs Abortion Ban Bill Into Law
- New Jersey Governor Signs Telemarketing Law Inspired by ‘Seinfeld’
- Ron DeSantis Signs Bill Protecting Against ‘Biomedical Security State’ Into Law
- How the Dobbs abortion ruling reshaped America’s privacy debate, from health to politics and law
- Nebraska Governor Signs Bill Restricting Gender-Affirming Care and Abortions
“Governor Lombardo made a campaign commitment to sign a law ensuring that Nevada would not participate in prosecuting those seeking legal medical care in the state,” a Lombardo spokesperson told The Nevada Independent on Tuesday.
Nevada State Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro (D) thanked Lombardo on Tuesday "for following through on his commitment to ensure that Nevada won't participate in prosecutions of women who come here to exercise their reproductive rights."
The move comes as a number of states are cracking down on abortion rights. Earlier this month, a number of state legislatures—South Carolina, North Carolina, Nebraska—passed strict abortion bans.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Trump Spoke About Holding Onto Classified Documents On Tape: ReportPolitics
- Senate to Proceed with Vote on Repealing Biden’s Student Loan Relief PlanPolitics
- House Takes Critical Step Toward Passing Biden-McCarthy Debt Limit DealPolitics
- Bernie Sanders to Vote Against Debt Ceiling DealPolitics
- Republican Senator Draws Laughter Declaring ‘I Don’t Want Reality’ During Heated HearingPolitics
- White House Proclaims the Official Start of Pride MonthPolitics
- DOJ Sues Jim Justice’s Coal Empire Over Unpaid Mining Fines and ViolationsPolitics
- Asian Americans Lack Access to Abortion: SurveyNews
- Oklahoma Strikes Down 2 Abortion Bans But Procedure Remains LimitedPolitics
- House Democratic Leaders Back Debt Limit Deal While Progressives Line Up Against ItPolitics
- Utah Republican Announces Sudden Retirement From U.S. HousePolitics
- McCarthy Dismisses GOP Critics of Debt Deal: ‘We’ll Get It Done Without Them’Politics