Nevada Governor Signs Abortion Protections Into Law

Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo signed a bill into law on Tuesday that would protect out-of-state abortion seekers and in-state providers from prosecution in the state.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The law would prohibit health care licensing boards "from disqualifying from licensure or disciplining a person for providing" reproductive health care, as abortions are legal in Nevada.

The law would also prevent "state agencies from assisting in certain investigations and proceedings" that were initiated in other states against patients seeking abortions.

“Governor Lombardo made a campaign commitment to sign a law ensuring that Nevada would not participate in prosecuting those seeking legal medical care in the state,” a Lombardo spokesperson told The Nevada Independent on Tuesday.

Nevada State Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro (D) thanked Lombardo on Tuesday "for following through on his commitment to ensure that Nevada won't participate in prosecutions of women who come here to exercise their reproductive rights."

The move comes as a number of states are cracking down on abortion rights. Earlier this month, a number of state legislatures—South Carolina, North Carolina, Nebraska—passed strict abortion bans.