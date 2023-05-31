The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Nevada Governor Signs Abortion Protections Into Law

    Lombardo had promised that "Nevada would not participate in prosecuting those seeking legal medical care in the state," a spokesperson said.

    Kelly Rissman
    Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo signed a bill into law on Tuesday that would protect out-of-state abortion seekers and in-state providers from prosecution in the state.

    Clark County Sheriff and Republican Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo gives victory remarks at his alma mater, Rancho High School, on November 14, 2022 in North Las Vegas, Nevada.
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    The law would prohibit health care licensing boards "from disqualifying from licensure or disciplining a person for providing" reproductive health care, as abortions are legal in Nevada.

    The law would also prevent "state agencies from assisting in certain investigations and proceedings" that were initiated in other states against patients seeking abortions.

    “Governor Lombardo made a campaign commitment to sign a law ensuring that Nevada would not participate in prosecuting those seeking legal medical care in the state,” a Lombardo spokesperson told The Nevada Independent on Tuesday.

    Nevada State Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro (D) thanked Lombardo on Tuesday "for following through on his commitment to ensure that Nevada won't participate in prosecutions of women who come here to exercise their reproductive rights."

    The move comes as a number of states are cracking down on abortion rights. Earlier this month, a number of state legislatures—South Carolina, North Carolina, Nebraska—passed strict abortion bans.

