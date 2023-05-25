Nebraska Troopers to Be Sent to Texas Border

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott thanked Nebraska Republican Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday after Pillen promised to send state troopers to the Texas border following the end of Title 42 last month.

"Texas, along with our partners from Idaho, Florida, and now Nebraska, will work to provide the security Americans deserve," Abbott said.

A statement from Pillen on Wednesday said the deployment is an effort to "protect the southern border from illegal immigrants and dangerous drugs entering the country."

Pillen's offer came after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee authorized the deployment of 100 troops from his state, Lee said, "to help secure the Southern border" on Wednesday.

Last week, 24 Republican governors offered support to Abbott's efforts at the border, saying in a statement that they "stand ready to protect the U.S.-Mexico border and keep families safe.