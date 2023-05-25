The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Nebraska Troopers to Be Sent to Texas Border

    "Texas, along with our partners from Idaho, Florida, and now Nebraska, will work to provide the security Americans deserve," Abbott said.

    Kelly Rissman
    Brandon Bell/Getty Images

    Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott thanked Nebraska Republican Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday after Pillen promised to send state troopers to the Texas border following the end of Title 42 last month.

    A statement from Pillen on Wednesday said the deployment is an effort to "protect the southern border from illegal immigrants and dangerous drugs entering the country."

    Pillen's offer came after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee authorized the deployment of 100 troops from his state, Lee said, "to help secure the Southern border" on Wednesday.

    Last week, 24 Republican governors offered support to Abbott's efforts at the border, saying in a statement that they "stand ready to protect the U.S.-Mexico border and keep families safe.

