Nebraska Troopers to Be Sent to Texas Border

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott thanked Nebraska Republican Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday after Pillen promised to send state troopers to the Texas border following the end of Title 42 last month.
"Texas, along with our partners from Idaho, Florida, and now Nebraska, will work to provide the security Americans deserve," Abbott said.
A statement from Pillen on Wednesday said the deployment is an effort to "protect the southern border from illegal immigrants and dangerous drugs entering the country."
- Texas Seeks Restraining Order Against Biden Administration’s New Border Plan
- Texas Apprehends 6,000 Migrants In First Days After Title 42’s End
- Governor Greg Abbott Announces ‘Texas Tactical Border Force’ After Migrant Deaths
- Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Cut ‘Too Truth-Telling’ Songs from New Album ‘Chemistry’
- DeSantis to Send Troops ‘To Secure’ Texas Border After Title 42 Ends
Pillen's offer came after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee authorized the deployment of 100 troops from his state, Lee said, "to help secure the Southern border" on Wednesday.
Last week, 24 Republican governors offered support to Abbott's efforts at the border, saying in a statement that they "stand ready to protect the U.S.-Mexico border and keep families safe.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- AOC Faces Down Hecklers at Town HallPolitics
- Rep. McHenry: Debt Ceiling Deal ‘Hours or Days’ AwayPolitics
- With Trump and Young Thug, Atlanta is Bracing for Two Trials of the Century at OncePolitics
- How Democrats Are Planning To Take Back The House In 2024Politics
- Biden ‘Very Optimistic,’ But No Debt Limit Deal In Place YetPolitics
- Matt Schlapp Responds to Treasurer’s Allegations of Financial ImproprietyPolitics
- Yellen: Debt Limit Deadline Now June 5Politics
- DeSantis Accuses Trump of ‘Moving Left’ to Attack HimPolitics
- State Constitutions Are the New Abortion Rights BattlegroundPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Set to Enter 2024 Presidential RacePolitics
- Feds Investigating Tucker Carlson Footage Leaks: ReportPolitics
- NYC Mayor Eric Adams Signs Anti-Weight and Height Discrimination BillPolitics