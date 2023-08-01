Nebraska Sends National Guard Soldiers to Texas Border

Republican Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has deployed more than 60 Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers to provide additional support to the southern border of the United States according to an announcement Monday.
“This mission is critical to the security of Nebraska as well as other states,” said Pillen in a statement. “We need to maintain the safety of our citizenry and stem the ongoing influx of illegal drugs, weapons and criminals into our borders.”
Pillen's deployment of National Guard soldiers comes in response to an emergency request from Texas officials. This marks the second Nebraskan law enforcement support deployment to the Texas border, the first occurring in May when Pillen sent 10 state troopers to help with drone surveillance.
Pillen blamed the increase in border crossings necessitating support from Nebraska on President Joe Biden's "ineffective" border policies. The Biden administration has faced a record high number of border crossings, but since May 12 has seen those numbers drop to about half of what they were just one year prior.
