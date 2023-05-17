The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Nebraska Legislature Votes to Add Abortion Ban to Trans Health Care Ban for Minors

    The abortion amendment would ban the procedure at 12 weeks, with some exceptions.

    Kelly Rissman
    Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images

    Nebraska lawmakers voted on Tuesday night to tack on an abortion ban after 12 weeks to a bill blocking anyone 18 and younger from getting gender-affirming care.

    The trans health bill would ban anyone 18 and younger from getting hormone treatments, puberty blockers and gender reassignment surgery.

    The abortion amendment would ban the procedure at 12 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest and to save the pregnant woman's life. 

    The move earned the 33 votes it needed on Tuesday and is expected to advance to a final vote as soon as Thursday. Nebraska has one chamber made up of 49 legislators, 32 of whom are Republican.

    Nebraska's Republican Gov. Jim Pillen has said he would sign the amended bill into law if it passes the chamber, according to the Associated Press. 

