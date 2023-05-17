Nebraska Legislature Votes to Add Abortion Ban to Trans Health Care Ban for Minors

Nebraska lawmakers voted on Tuesday night to tack on an abortion ban after 12 weeks to a bill blocking anyone 18 and younger from getting gender-affirming care.

The trans health bill would ban anyone 18 and younger from getting hormone treatments, puberty blockers and gender reassignment surgery.

The abortion amendment would ban the procedure at 12 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest and to save the pregnant woman's life.

The move earned the 33 votes it needed on Tuesday and is expected to advance to a final vote as soon as Thursday. Nebraska has one chamber made up of 49 legislators, 32 of whom are Republican.

Nebraska's Republican Gov. Jim Pillen has said he would sign the amended bill into law if it passes the chamber, according to the Associated Press.