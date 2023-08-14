Nebraska Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging Restrictions on Abortion and Gender-Affirming Care - The Messenger
Nebraska Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging Restrictions on Abortion and Gender-Affirming Care

Planned Parenthood called the decision a 'devastating blow'

Published |Updated
Khaya Himmelman
Nebraska State CapitolGetty Images

A Nebraska District Judge dismissed a lawsuit on Friday that sought to block a 12-week abortion ban and restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors. 

Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret sided with GOP attorney general Mike Hilgers, ruling that LB574, which bans abortion at 12-week gestational age and also restricts gender-affirming treatment for minors, including a ban on gender-affirming surgery. 

“This decision is a devastating blow to Nebraskans’ fundamental right to make what should be private decisions between them and their doctors,” CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States Ruth Richardson said in a statement following Friday’s ruling. “This abortion ban disproportionately affects people in rural areas, people of color, people with low incomes, and young people, further widening already unacceptable health inequities.”

In May, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signed LB574 into law, combining two measures after a previous attempt to pass a six-week abortion ban failed in the state legislature. The ACLU and ACLU of Nebraska, on behalf of Nebraska abortion providers, filed a lawsuit, challenging the law and asking the state for an emergency order to block enforcement.  The abortion ban went into effect immediately, but restrictions on gender-affirming care will not go into effect until October 1.

“State senators combined unrelated restrictions into a single bill in their rush to take away Nebraskans’ rights. That tactic violated the text of the Nebraska Constitution, which plainly says that ‘no bill shall contain more than one subject,’” said ACLU of Nebraska executive director Mindy Rush Chipman in response to the court’s decision.”

Last month, Maret heard oral arguments from attorneys representing Planned Parenthood, who sought both a preliminary injunction on enforcement of the law as well as a permanent injunction against the legislation, who argued that the bill is unconstitutional because it’s in violation of the Nebraska constitution single subject legislation requirement. 

Hilgers, however, in opposing the injunction, argued that the legislation did not violate the constitution because both parts of the law were related to healthcare.

Maret ruled that because all the measures in LB574 are healthcare-related, the law does not violate the state’s single subject requirement for legislation, concluding that “LB574 has the general object of health care and that all parts of related to health care.”

“We are thankful for the court’s thoughtful analysis and recognition of the Legislature’s prerogatives and processes. As a result of today’s order, LB 574 remains law in Nebraska,” Hilgers said in a statement on the court’s decision.

