    Nebraska Governor Signs Bill Restricting Gender-Affirming Care and Abortions 

    The bill passed the state’s Senate Friday 33-15.

    Published |Updated
    Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

    Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, a Republican, signed a law on Monday to ban most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy, without exceptions for sexual assault, medical emergencies or incest.

    The bill, which the state’s Republican-controlled Senate approved Friday in a 33-15 vote, also bans gender-affirming care for people under 19 years old. 

    “All children deserve a chance to grow and live happy, fruitful lives. This includes pre-born boys and girls, and it includes children struggling with their gender identity," Pillen said in a statement released after the signing,

    Nebraska joins a growing number of Republican-controlled states that have tightened or banned access to abortion and gender-affirming care for children and adults.

