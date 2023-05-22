Nebraska Governor Signs Bill Restricting Gender-Affirming Care and Abortions 

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, a Republican, signed a law on Monday to ban most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy, without exceptions for sexual assault, medical emergencies or incest.

The bill, which the state’s Republican-controlled Senate approved Friday in a 33-15 vote, also bans gender-affirming care for people under 19 years old.

“All children deserve a chance to grow and live happy, fruitful lives. This includes pre-born boys and girls, and it includes children struggling with their gender identity," Pillen said in a statement released after the signing,

Nebraska joins a growing number of Republican-controlled states that have tightened or banned access to abortion and gender-affirming care for children and adults.