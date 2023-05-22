Nebraska Governor Signs Bill Restricting Gender-Affirming Care and Abortions 

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, a Republican, signed a law on Monday to ban most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy, without exceptions for sexual assault, medical emergencies or incest.
The bill, which the state’s Republican-controlled Senate approved Friday in a 33-15 vote, also bans gender-affirming care for people under 19 years old.
“All children deserve a chance to grow and live happy, fruitful lives. This includes pre-born boys and girls, and it includes children struggling with their gender identity," Pillen said in a statement released after the signing,
Nebraska joins a growing number of Republican-controlled states that have tightened or banned access to abortion and gender-affirming care for children and adults.
Read More
- Proposed Gender Affirming Care Ban Fails in Louisiana After Republican Votes No
- Bill Banning Transgender Gender Care For Minors Sent to Texas Governor
- Abortion Votes in Three GOP-led States Could Sharply Expand Abortion Deserts
- Nebraska Protesters Arrested After Throwing Tampons During Vote to Restrict Abortion and Gender Affirming Care
- Missouri to Ban Gender Affirming Health Care, Restrict Sports Play for Trans Minors
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- AOC Faces Down Hecklers at Town HallPolitics
- Rep. McHenry: Debt Ceiling Deal ‘Hours or Days’ AwayPolitics
- With Trump and Young Thug, Atlanta is Bracing for Two Trials of the Century at OncePolitics
- How Democrats Are Planning To Take Back The House In 2024Politics
- Biden ‘Very Optimistic,’ But No Debt Limit Deal In Place YetPolitics
- Matt Schlapp Responds to Treasurer’s Allegations of Financial ImproprietyPolitics
- Yellen: Debt Limit Deadline Now June 5Politics
- DeSantis Accuses Trump of ‘Moving Left’ to Attack HimPolitics
- State Constitutions Are the New Abortion Rights BattlegroundPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Set to Enter 2024 Presidential RacePolitics
- Feds Investigating Tucker Carlson Footage Leaks: ReportPolitics
- NYC Mayor Eric Adams Signs Anti-Weight and Height Discrimination BillPolitics