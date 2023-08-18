Nebraska Abortion Rights Group Files Abortion Rights Amendment Paperwork

An abortion rights grassroots coalition called “Protect our Rights” filed paperwork with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission to place a proposed constitutional amendment on the 2024 ballot.
The original proposal was filed on August 4, but the filing was updated on Thursday, listing executive director for Nebraska of Planned Parenthood North Central States Andi Curry Grubb, executive director of Nebrska Abortion Resources Shelley Mann, and executive director of I Be Black Girl Ashlei Spivey as the organizers of the initiative, per reporting from WOWT NBC.
The exact language of the initiative petition has not been finalized, but the stated purpose of the initiative is to amend the state’s constitution to protect abortion rights. The final language of the petition will eventually need to be approved by the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office.
In order for this constitutional amendment to make the 2024 ballot, the group will need to get valid signatures of 10% of the state’s registered voters, which, as of August 1, is about 123,000 signatures. These signatures must be collected from 5% of the registered voters in 38 of the state’s counties, according to reporting from the Nebraska Examiner.
Planned Parenthood of North Central States is one of many organizations that is part of the “Protect Our Rights” coalition.
In a statement to The Messenger, “Protect our Rights” described itself as a “grassroots coalition who believe that all Nebraskans have a right to the freedom to make their own decisions about pregnancy and abortion, without government interference.”
The organization added that it is “committed to exploring all possible options to protect our rights in Nebraska and restore the rights Nebraskans lost when politicians passed an abortion ban earlier this year.”
The ballot initiative comes against the backdrop of an ongoing legal challenge from Planned Parenthood and the ACLU of Nebraska against the state’s recently passed 12-week abortion ban. Curry Grubb told the Nebraska Examiner that abortion advocates will continue their effort to try to repeal the state’s 12-week ban.
“We are considering a ballot initiative, specifically, because we know the majority of Nebraskans agree that the government shouldn't be involved in personal decisions about healthcare,” the coalition said. “These deeply personal decisions should be treated with compassion and privacy, without government or political interference.”
