Nearly as Many Say They Are Considering DeSantis as Trump in Iowa: Poll

Nearly as many GOP Iowa voters say that former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are their top choice, second choice or are receiving active consideration for their ballot in the first-in-the-nation caucus in January, according to a new Des Moines Register / NBC News / Mediacom Iowa poll.

Trump has a commanding lead in the poll with 42% of respondents saying he is their first choice, a large lead over DeSantis' 19%, but when looked at as second choice or "actively considering" the two share similar numbers.

The survey shows that about 63% of the state's GOP caucusgoers either see Trump as their first choice, second choice or are "actively considering" the former president as an option, a number that is very similar to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had about 61% of responders that have him as first or second choice, or say they will at least consider him.

President Donald Trump introduces Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a homecoming campaign rally at the BB&T Center on November 26, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida. President Trump continues to campaign for re-election in the 2020 presidential race. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Both candidates were viewed favorably by 65% of Republican caucusgoers, but Trump is viewed unfavorably by 33% — after his four separate criminal indictments — while DeSantis has an unfavorable rating of 29%.

In a response to the poll, the DeSantis' campaign said "more than a majority of likely caucusgoers could still be persuaded to support another candidate" even though Trump is the lead.

"Donald Trump is leaving the door wide open in the Hawkeye State, and we are capitalizing," the campaign statement read.

Caucus Day is Jan. 15.

The poll asked 406 likely Republican caucusgoers and "2,953 registered voter contacts weighted by age, sex, and congressional district" between August 13-17, and had a margin of error of 4.9 percentage points.

Updated at 9:35 a.m.