Nearly as Many Say They Are Considering DeSantis as Trump in Iowa: Poll
Trump has a commanding lead in the poll as respondents' first choice
Nearly as many GOP Iowa voters say that former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are their top choice, second choice or are receiving active consideration for their ballot in the first-in-the-nation caucus in January, according to a new Des Moines Register / NBC News / Mediacom Iowa poll.
Trump has a commanding lead in the poll with 42% of respondents saying he is their first choice, a large lead over DeSantis' 19%, but when looked at as second choice or "actively considering" the two share similar numbers.
The survey shows that about 63% of the state's GOP caucusgoers either see Trump as their first choice, second choice or are "actively considering" the former president as an option, a number that is very similar to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had about 61% of responders that have him as first or second choice, or say they will at least consider him.
Both candidates were viewed favorably by 65% of Republican caucusgoers, but Trump is viewed unfavorably by 33% — after his four separate criminal indictments — while DeSantis has an unfavorable rating of 29%.
In a response to the poll, the DeSantis' campaign said "more than a majority of likely caucusgoers could still be persuaded to support another candidate" even though Trump is the lead.
"Donald Trump is leaving the door wide open in the Hawkeye State, and we are capitalizing," the campaign statement read.
- Trump Holds Commanding Lead in Iowa, DeSantis a Distant Second: Poll
- Inside DeSantis’ Plan to Outwork Trump in Iowa
- Trump to be Accompanied to Iowa State Fair By Florida Republicans Backing Him Over DeSantis
- Trump Iowa Lead Grows After Georgia Indictment: Poll
- Nearly Half of Iowa GOP Caucus-Goers Describe Themselves as ‘MAGA Republicans’: Poll
- Trump Holds Massive Lead in Iowa, South Carolina Polls as DeSantis Struggles
Caucus Day is Jan. 15.
The poll asked 406 likely Republican caucusgoers and "2,953 registered voter contacts weighted by age, sex, and congressional district" between August 13-17, and had a margin of error of 4.9 percentage points.
Updated at 9:35 a.m.
- Trump Says He’ll ‘APPEAL’ DC Trial Date, But Experts Note That’s ‘Not a Thing’Politics
- Eminem Hits Vivek Ramaswamy With Cease and Desist Following ‘Lose Yourself’ Performance: ReportPolitics
- House Republicans Demand DOJ Documents Relating to Special Counsel Investigating Hunter BidenPolitics
- Read the Judge’s Order Spelling Out the Key Dates and Deadlines Leading up to Trump’s DC Trial in March 2024Politics
- Biden Says More Must Be Done To Address Hate in US During Meeting With MLK Jr.’s FamilyPolitics
- Bond Hearing Set for Sole Trump Co-Defendant Still Behind BarsPolitics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics