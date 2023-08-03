Nearly 70% of Republicans Say Biden Did Not Legitimately Win 2020 Election: Poll

A large majority of Republicans say that President Joe Biden did not legitimately win the 2020 election, according to a new CNN poll.

Sixty-nine percent of respondents who identified as Republican or Republican-leaning said they did not think that Biden’s 2020 win was legitimate, according to the poll, up from 63% who said the same earlier this year.

Thirty-nine percent of GOP-aligned respondents said that they believe that there is "solid evidence" that the 2020 election was not legitimate. Overall, 61 percent of respondents to the poll said they believe Biden did win the election.

Former president Donald Trump led an effort to cast doubt on the legitimacy of President Joe Biden's win following the 2020 election. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The poll suggests that former President Donald Trump's claims of election fraud still permeate Republican voters ahead of his appearance for an arraignment after he was charged with his third indictment on Tuesday.

The poll also indicates that the majority of Americans lack confidence that elections reflect the will of the people. Fifty-eight percent of poll respondents told CNN they are “little” or “not at all confident” that election results reflect the public’s will, while 42 percent said they are “somewhat confident.”

Fifty percent of the respondents said they feel it is “somewhat likely” that elected officials will successfully overturn the results of an election if their party does not win, which is consistent with CNN’s polling on the issue since 2021.

Biden hovers at a 44 percent approval rating for protecting democracy in the poll, a slight decrease from December when the president polled at 50 percent.

The new poll was conducted among a sample of 1,279 adults throughout July leading up to Trump’s indictment. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.7 percentage points for all respondents and plus or minus 5.7 points for Republican-aligned poll respondents.