The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    NBC’s Ben Collins Blasts Fox Over ‘Cat in a Blender’ Fact Check

    Twitter removed its autofill search function following a report on dog and cat torture videos being widely spread on the platform.

    Published |Updated
    Zachary Leeman
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Ben Collins/Twitter

    NBC News reporter Ben Collins slammed a Fox News fact check segment on a piece he did on animal torture videos being spread on Twitter.

    Fox News host Jesse Watters questioned Collins' report in a Thursday segment, referring to Collins as a "character assassin" against Twitter owner Elon Musk.

    According to the report from Collins, Twitter's autofill function was recommending "cat in a blender" videos if people tried simply searching for the term "cat."

    Watters said in his fact check segment that his team found no such phenomenon happening.

    Read More

    Collins responded by breaking down the "linear passage of time," on both Twitter and TikTok to explain to Watters why he couldn't find it.

    “Here's a brief explainer on the concept of ‘the linear passage of time’ and also ‘basic reporting techniques’ for my friends over at Fox News,” Collins tweeted, adding “I can't believe this is necessary.”

    In the TikTok video, Collins pulled out a physical calendar to get his point across.

    According to Collins, a concerned parent reached out to Twitter on May 3 to flag that by searching a term like “cat,” the autofill section would give suggestions like “cat in a blender.” These animal torture videos would also generate in the “For You” section of Twitter where users see tweets from people beyond who they are following.

    NBC reached out to Twitter for comment on May 11, publishing their report on May 12.

    Since Collins’ report, the autofill function has been abandoned by Twitter.

    The confusion may lie in the fact that Collins gave his “cat in a blender” example in an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes days after his report was published. Watters played that MSNBC segment in his fact check. Collins was arguing Twitter does not function the same way following mass layoffs, giving the “cat in a blender” example as proof. 

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.