NBC’s Ben Collins Blasts Fox Over ‘Cat in a Blender’ Fact Check

NBC News reporter Ben Collins slammed a Fox News fact check segment on a piece he did on animal torture videos being spread on Twitter.

Fox News host Jesse Watters questioned Collins' report in a Thursday segment, referring to Collins as a "character assassin" against Twitter owner Elon Musk.

According to the report from Collins, Twitter's autofill function was recommending "cat in a blender" videos if people tried simply searching for the term "cat."

Watters said in his fact check segment that his team found no such phenomenon happening.

Collins responded by breaking down the "linear passage of time," on both Twitter and TikTok to explain to Watters why he couldn't find it.

“Here's a brief explainer on the concept of ‘the linear passage of time’ and also ‘basic reporting techniques’ for my friends over at Fox News,” Collins tweeted, adding “I can't believe this is necessary.”

In the TikTok video, Collins pulled out a physical calendar to get his point across.

According to Collins, a concerned parent reached out to Twitter on May 3 to flag that by searching a term like “cat,” the autofill section would give suggestions like “cat in a blender.” These animal torture videos would also generate in the “For You” section of Twitter where users see tweets from people beyond who they are following.

NBC reached out to Twitter for comment on May 11, publishing their report on May 12.

Since Collins’ report, the autofill function has been abandoned by Twitter.

The confusion may lie in the fact that Collins gave his “cat in a blender” example in an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes days after his report was published. Watters played that MSNBC segment in his fact check. Collins was arguing Twitter does not function the same way following mass layoffs, giving the “cat in a blender” example as proof.