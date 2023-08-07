NBC Interviewer Pushes Back on DeSantis Claim Democrats Support ‘Infanticide,’ Calling It A ‘Misrepresentation’

NBC host Dasha Burns rebuked GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' on Sunday over a comment he made during an interview accusing Democrats of supporting "infanticide" over their abortion stance.

Burns, during the interview that will also air on NBC Nightly News on Monday, called the presidential hopefuls comments a "misrepresentation of what's happening."

DeSantis is open about his pro-life stance, having signed in Florida the “Heartbeat Protection Act,” which bans abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy.

"I would not allow what a lot of the left wants to do, which is to override pro-life protections throughout the country all the way up really until the moment of birth in some instances, which I think is infanticide," DeSantis said when asked if he would veto a federal abortion law.

Burns called his use of the term a "misrepresentation," showing statistics that only "1.3% of abortions happen at 21 weeks or higher.”

DeSantis pushed that Democrats believe there should be no protections to the life of the fetus up until that point, to which the host responded that "there is no indication of Democrats pushing for that.”