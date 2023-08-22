National Archives Won’t Say Whether It Plans to Give GOP Special Access to Biden Emails

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) on Tuesday declined to say whether it planned to offer Republican congressional investigators access to a number of unredacted emails from President Joe Biden's time as vice president.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the chairman of the House Oversight Committee and one of the chief GOP investigators of the Biden administration, requested special access to unredacted versions of emails from 2016, which show Hunter Biden, the president’s adult son, was copied on messages about his schedule.

NARA told The Messenger on Tuesday that it had received the request from Comer and would "respond in accordance with the requirements of the Presidential Records Act." But the agency did not answer whether it planned to provide lawmakers special access to the eamils.

Redacted versions of the emails have already been released by the agency.

Republicans are circling the email records because they claim they may implicate Biden in a corruption scheme. Hunter Biden was copied on messages that included plans for Biden to meet and speak with Ukrainian government officials. Republicans argue that shows the then-vice president was keeping his son apprised of his conversations with Ukrainian leaders because of Hunter Biden’s business interests in the country.

But the emails that Comer and Republicans are pointing to as evidence that Biden was keeping his father in the know about his interactions with Ukrainian leaders also came around the same time the Bidens were planning a memorial for the one year anniversary of the death of Beau Biden, the president’s first son. Hunter Biden was copied on emails that had to do with a family meetup and memorial service for his late brother.

Republicans have also decried Biden's use of an email alias during his time as vice president. The pseudonym that Biden used in this case was “Robert. L Peters,” which Republicans have suggested the then-vice president was using to covertly keep his son updated.

The use of an email alias by the president is not unprecedented. Emails released during the Obama administration showed that President Barack Obama used a pseudonym to communicate with then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Then-White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said in September 2016 that the use of the alias was part of “common-sense security measures that have been put in place to protect the president’s email.”