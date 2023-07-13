Narrowing the GOP Presidential Field Would Benefit Trump Most, Poll Shows (Exclusive)

With a little more than six months until Republicans start picking their next nominee for president, Donald Trump remains the overwhelming favorite with the consistent support of roughly half of likely Republican primary voters.

But a wide-open field of roughly a dozen challengers is sticking in the race in the hopes of picking up support if others in the pack – or even Trump – drop out.

There’s history to back up those bets: In 2016, Trump was a second-choice pick for many Republicans in the early primary states of Iowa and New Hampshire, gradually building up enough support to grab the GOP nomination and later notch a surprise victory over Hillary Clinton.

All of which has opened the question: If Trump were to leave the race, who would win over his supporters? The results of a recent Messenger/HarrisX poll and the anecdotal results of interviews with Iowa Republicans at a Trump rally in Council Bluffs last week paint a grim picture for every other Republican candidate in the field at the moment, suggesting that the “great consolidation” may not pan out as they hope.

If Trump were to drop out for any reason, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would garner 37% support among Republican voters, found the Messenger/HarrisX survey of survey of 535 Republican voters conducted between June 26 and June 30. Fifteen percent of respondents said they would vote for former Vice President Mike Pence if Trump exited the race, and 12% would support wealthy investor Vivek Ramaswamy.

The so-called second choice test has been a good one for seeing developing trends and spotting candidates who could be ready for a breakout.

For Adam Acosta, a 24-year-old worker at the Tyson Foods factory in Council Bluffs, it’s either Trump or Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the anti-vaccine candidate giving President Joe Biden a scare in the Democratic primary.

“I like him a lot, but my only issue with him is his views on the climate crisis and gun control, he’s semi-pro-gun control,” Acosta said last week as he waited in line at the concession stand for the Mid-America Center before Trump took the stage there. “But if he’s willing to go in and destroy the Fed [Federal Reserve] and start taking out the bureaucrats who have been in the Forever Government for forever, I’m good with that.”

Acosta said he’s concerned about “corruption” with government spending increasing and his 401(k) retirement fund dropping.

“Trump is my number one, RFK Jr. is my number two, and I don’t really have a number three from there,” he said.

Asked about DeSantis, widely considered to be Trump’s strongest challenger in the field, “He just seems kind of slimy.”

Trump has been the dominant frontrunner for the Republican nomination a third time in a row since a New York grand jury charged him in April with concealing hush money payments to a porn star.

DeSantis and others have been working the campaign trail hard, unabated, with the hope that some of the many GOP candidates could start to drop out of the race around the time of the first Republican debate at the end of next month

But this time around, in Iowa at least, it seems to be Trump or nobody for many of the party diehards who will start the nominating contest at the Iowa caucuses on January 15th.

Among Republicans, 16% said they didn’t know who they would pick if Trump dropped out of the race, according to The Messenger/HarrisX poll.

Chris Bressman, 44, an air traffic controller from Council Bluffs, said he’s with Trump “100 percent” and isn’t even considering other candidates.

“There’s going to be a day of reckoning, I’ve seen enough evidence that there’s a storm coming and there’s no hiding from it,” Bressman said, later saying that reporters and others would likely be sent to detention in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, after Trump wins in 2024.

One Iowa Republican, Dawn Cundiff, a 56-year-old project manager from Council Bluffs, when asked if she had looked at any alternatives to Trump said she liked DeSantis … to join Trump as his running mate.

“I wish he and Trump were together,” she said with a knowing laugh, given the animosity between the two candidates. “Maybe they will be, we’ve still got time.”