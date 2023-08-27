Pelosi Undecided on Reelection Bid: ‘I Have To Make Up My Mind’

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the former House speaker, said she's yet to decide whether she will run for a 19th term in Congress year.
"I have to make up my mind," Pelosi told the Los Angeles Times in an interview primarily dedicated to her love of music, particularly the Grateful Dead, "and then see what I want to do."
As The Messenger recently reported, questions about the 83-year-old Pelosi's next career move are looming over San Francisco, one of the most Democratic cities in the country.
"There are a lot of very successful San Franciscans who covet that seat," a top Democratic activist told The Messenger about Pelosi's congressional seat, which she has held since 1987.
Pelosi stepped back from her long-held leadership position last year after Republicans took control of the House.
The former House Speaker also told the Los Angeles Times that she has been working on a book that will dive into signature decisions she's made through her career.
- What happens to Nancy Pelosi now that she isn’t speaker of the House?
- Why Nancy Pelosi matters: How the departing Speaker of the House set the stage for women in politics
- The attack targeting Nancy Pelosi is part of a growing trend: Violent threats are up 855% since 2016
- Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi To Attend Virtual Fundraiser for Ruben Gallego
- Workers at San Francisco’s Nancy Pelosi Federal Building Told to WFH Indefinitely Due to Crime
- Pelosi: Trump Indictments ‘Beautiful and Intricate’
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Namrata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Burgum Says He Would Not Be Trump Vice PresidentPolitics
- Conservative Anti-Trump Group Launches Campaign Hitting Him Over Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- Michael Cohen Says He Was ‘Appalled’ by Trump Getting ‘Royal Treatment’ in GeorgiaPolitics