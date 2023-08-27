Pelosi Undecided on Reelection Bid: ‘I Have To Make Up My Mind’

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the former House speaker, said she's yet to decide whether she will run for a 19th term in Congress year.

"I have to make up my mind," Pelosi told the Los Angeles Times in an interview primarily dedicated to her love of music, particularly the Grateful Dead, "and then see what I want to do."

As The Messenger recently reported, questions about the 83-year-old Pelosi's next career move are looming over San Francisco, one of the most Democratic cities in the country.

"There are a lot of very successful San Franciscans who covet that seat," a top Democratic activist told The Messenger about Pelosi's congressional seat, which she has held since 1987.

Pelosi stepped back from her long-held leadership position last year after Republicans took control of the House.

The former House Speaker also told the Los Angeles Times that she has been working on a book that will dive into signature decisions she's made through her career.