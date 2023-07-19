Nancy Pelosi Declares GOP ‘Cult to a Thug,’ Tells Republicans of Old to ‘Take Back Your Power’

Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday reminisced about the Republican Party of the past during an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

Discussing abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the former House Speaker said Republicans are way out of touch on the issue.

"You know, in the last election, people said we were going to lose 40 seats because I was incorrectly focusing on a woman’s right to choose, on democracy, on climate, on gun violence protection. So that’s not the issue here. And what did we lose? We lost five seats," Pelosi said. "We lost five seats in New York, but we won in the rest of the country because Roe v Wade was not, as our democratic movement opponents were saying, in the rearview mirror."

U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol July 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Democrat then urged Republicans to "take back your power" from extremists in the party, declaring the "Grand Old Party" to have once been a positive influence.

"I keep saying, take back your party, go to the Republicans, take back your power," she said. "This is a Grand Old Party. It had been part of Planned Parenthood right from the start. Environmental protection right from the start."

The GOP of today, she added, is a "cult to a thug," referencing former President Donald Trump, currently leading GOP 2024 polls.