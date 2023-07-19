Nancy Pelosi Declares GOP ‘Cult to a Thug,’ Tells Republicans of Old to ‘Take Back Your Power’
The former Speaker of the House reminisced about the once 'Grand Old Party' during a Morning Joe appearance
Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday reminisced about the Republican Party of the past during an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."
Discussing abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the former House Speaker said Republicans are way out of touch on the issue.
"You know, in the last election, people said we were going to lose 40 seats because I was incorrectly focusing on a woman’s right to choose, on democracy, on climate, on gun violence protection. So that’s not the issue here. And what did we lose? We lost five seats," Pelosi said. "We lost five seats in New York, but we won in the rest of the country because Roe v Wade was not, as our democratic movement opponents were saying, in the rearview mirror."
- Why Nancy Pelosi matters: How the departing Speaker of the House set the stage for women in politics
- What happens to Nancy Pelosi now that she isn’t speaker of the House?
- Bad Takes, Episode 12: Pelosi attack is politics
- The attack targeting Nancy Pelosi is part of a growing trend: Violent threats are up 855% since 2016
- Nancy Pelosi has plans to visit Taiwan; Joe Biden and Xi Jinping both think that’s a bad idea
The Democrat then urged Republicans to "take back your power" from extremists in the party, declaring the "Grand Old Party" to have once been a positive influence.
"I keep saying, take back your party, go to the Republicans, take back your power," she said. "This is a Grand Old Party. It had been part of Planned Parenthood right from the start. Environmental protection right from the start."
The GOP of today, she added, is a "cult to a thug," referencing former President Donald Trump, currently leading GOP 2024 polls.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Vocal Trump Critic Justin Amash Defends Him Against Latest Indictment: ‘I Feel Compelled to Speak Out’Politics
- Trump Signed Documents Acknowledging Conditions of Release, Includes ‘Tampering, Retaliation, or Intimidation’Politics
- Trump Documents Case: Judge Denies Request for Secrecy Over Attorney ConflictsPolitics
- Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Accuses Jack Smith of ‘Trying to Be Bit of a Victim’ with Protective Order RequestPolitics
- Trump Says Protective Order Would ‘Impinge Upon My Right to FREE SPEECH’Politics
- NBC Interviewer Pushes Back on DeSantis Claim Democrats Support ‘Infanticide,’ Calling It A ‘Misrepresentation’Politics
- Oklahoma Rep. Frank Lucas Hospitalized After Accident on RanchPolitics
- Government Power, Climate Change See Largest Change in Partisan Divides Among Americans: PollPolitics
- Group Files Final Signatures to Get Marijuana on Ohio BallotPolitics
- Majority of Americans Disapprove of Biden Handling of Climate Change: PollPolitics
- Trump Blasts Special Counsel Jack Smith: Attempting to Take Away ‘My FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS’Politics
- ‘Morning Joe’ Host Scarborough Blasts GOP for Silence on Trump Truth Social Posts: ‘He’s Gone Full Mobster’Politics