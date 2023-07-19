Nancy Pelosi Declares GOP ‘Cult to a Thug,’ Tells Republicans of Old to ‘Take Back Your Power’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Nancy Pelosi Declares GOP ‘Cult to a Thug,’ Tells Republicans of Old to ‘Take Back Your Power’

The former Speaker of the House reminisced about the once 'Grand Old Party' during a Morning Joe appearance

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday reminisced about the Republican Party of the past during an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

Discussing abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the former House Speaker said Republicans are way out of touch on the issue.

"You know, in the last election, people said we were going to lose 40 seats because I was incorrectly focusing on a woman’s right to choose, on democracy, on climate, on gun violence protection. So that’s not the issue here. And what did we lose? We lost five seats," Pelosi said. "We lost five seats in New York, but we won in the rest of the country because Roe v Wade was not, as our democratic movement opponents were saying, in the rearview mirror."

U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol July 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.
U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol July 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images
Read More

The Democrat then urged Republicans to "take back your power" from extremists in the party, declaring the "Grand Old Party" to have once been a positive influence.

"I keep saying, take back your party, go to the Republicans, take back your power," she said. "This is a Grand Old Party. It had been part of Planned Parenthood right from the start. Environmental protection right from the start."

The GOP of today, she added, is a "cult to a thug," referencing former President Donald Trump, currently leading GOP 2024 polls.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.