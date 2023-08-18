Musk Calls Ramaswamy ‘Very Promising’ After Previously Helping Launch DeSantis Bid

Elon Musk, owner of X formerly known as Twitter, has called political newcomer and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy a "very promising candidate" for the 2024 election.
Musk reposted a video of Ramaswamy doing a sit-down interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson for his show on the platform.
Musk, who is a self-described centrist, pledged his support for Florida Governor and Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis months before the governor officially announced his bid for president.
In May, Musk helped DeSantis launch his campaign on Twitter Spaces, a platform for audio chats, which was marred with technical glitches throughout.
Just this week, DeSantis' GOP debate strategy revealed that he should "take a sledgehammer" to Ramaswamy while on stage to boost himself with voters. The leaked strategy also suggested that DeSantis should call Ramaswamy names like "'Fake Vivek' Or 'Vivek the Fake.’"
Ramaswamy has rapidly rose in the polls, with some showing the 38-year-old edging DeSantis out of his second place seat behind former President Donald Trump.
Musk has said he "reluctantly" cast his ballot in 2024 for President Joe Biden, but says he has since been "disappointed" in the administration. But, it is not clear if Musk is switching allegiances to Ramaswamy or merely offering his compliments to a candidate.
