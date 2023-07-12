Murdochs, Fox News Hitting DeSantis With Tougher Coverage Amid Campaign Struggles

After enjoying positive coverage and seemingly soft interviews earlier in the year, GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has reportedly found himself facing more difficult coverage from Fox News and the Rupert Murdoch media empire as his campaign has struggled to gain ground on former President Donald Trump.

The New York Times on Wednesday pointed out that the 2024 White House hopeful's two interviews with Murdoch-owned Fox this week contrasted sharply with the light, amiable interview in which DeSantis tossed a baseball around with Brian Kilmeade in March.

Fox hosts Will Cain and Maria Bartiromo pressed the Florida governor on his declining poll numbers and why voters don't seem to be responding positively to him ahead of the Republican primaries.

“Why do you think, despite [your] successes, so far, it hasn't been reflected in your polling for your 2024 run for president of the United States?” Cain asked DeSantis on July 6. “Your numbers are somewhere between 20% and 10% and they’ve stayed there for months.”

Bartiromo pressed DeSantis on his campaign not gaining ground.

“You’ve done a great job pushing back against ‘woke,’ we know that,” Bartiromo told DeSantis on her show. “But I’m wondering what’s going on with your campaign. There was a lot of optimism about you running for president earlier in the year.”

DeSantis advisers told the Times they had anticipated DeSantis would face tougher questions after his formally announced his White House bid.

The Time’s reports it is not just Fox News — other members of the Murdoch media family have been critical of DeSantis as of late as well, with the the Wall Street Journal criticizing DeSantis’ immigration policies in an editorial and the New York Post running articles on DeSantis falling further behind former President Donald Trump and criticizing DeSantis for an ad that got backlash from some for being homophobic.

DeSantis’ polling numbers among the Republican contenders have steadily fallen. From a February high of 40% to his current 21%, DeSantis’ polling averages are no longer within single digits of Trump, who now commands a nearly 30 percentage point lead over DeSantis.