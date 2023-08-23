Mug Shots Released for Four Charged in Fake Electors Scheme in Georgia, Including Accused Architect Ken Chesebro

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office released booking photos on Wednesday for four of the key figures charged in the alleged scheme to appoint false Donald Trump electors in Georgia, including attorney Kenneth Chesebro, who prosecutors say conceived the strategy.

Authorities also released the photographs of Cathy Latham, one of the would-be electors who once served as the GOP's chief in Coffee County; David Shafer, another unauthorized elector who served as a state senator and former chair of the state Republican party; and Trump lawyer Ray Smith, under whose "direction" Shafer claimed to have been acting.

Coffee County was the rural area where Trump loyalists allegedly tried to breach election equipment. Prosecutors charged Latham, conspiracy theorist attorney Sidney Powell, and others in what they describe as a conspiracy to commit election fraud. Powell also surrendered on Wednesday, but her photograph does not appear to have been released by press time.

Cathleen Latham, Kenneth Chesebro, Ray Smith Fulton County Sheriff's Office (3)

Shafer cheerfully posted his own mug shot on social media early on Wednesday morning.

Though 16 people falsely claimed to have been "duly elected and qualified" as Trump electors in Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis only charged three of them. Prosecutors say that they filed sworn and fraudulent documents in federal court, the Georgia state house, Congress, and the U.S. Archivist, in an effort to keep Trump in power.

One of those three apparently has not had his mug shot released: State Sen. Shawn Still (R), who does not yet appear to have been arrested and booked. The DA imposed a Friday deadline for all 19 defendants to surrender in Trump's racketeering case.

Chesebro has been described by prosecutors as the architect of the fake electors scheme, but his attorney has suggested that Trump didn't actually follow his advice.

Earlier this week, Shafer sought to have his case moved to federal court, claiming that he was acting at the direction of Trump and his legal team. In making that argument, he filed a transcript of a meeting of the would-be electors, during which Smith appeared to advise them.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani also surrendered on Wednesday, after reportedly landing in the Atlanta area on a private plane. His booking photograph has not yet been made public.