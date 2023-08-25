Mug Shots Released for Jeffrey Clark, Remaining Trump Co-Defendants - The Messenger
Mug Shots Released for Jeffrey Clark, Remaining Trump Co-Defendants

Former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark is one of the defendants who surrendered on Friday

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released the final round of booking of the remaining co-defendants in the Georgia indictment against former President Donald Trump.

The last seven accused co-conspirators all surrendered for arrest early Friday through late in the morning.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff’s OfficeFulton County Sheriff's Office

Former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark is one of them, as well as publicist Trevian Kutti; Georgia GOP official Shawn Still; Misty Hampton, Coffee County elections supervisor; Pastor Stephen Lee; Robert Cheeley and campaign official Michael Roman.

Trump surrendered on Thursday and had a mug shot taken at the Fulton County Courthouse. After Friday's developments, all 19 defendants charged in the indictment have surrendered for arrest.

