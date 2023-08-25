TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster
Mug Shots Released for Jeffrey Clark, Remaining Trump Co-Defendants
Former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark is one of the defendants who surrendered on Friday
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released the final round of booking of the remaining co-defendants in the Georgia indictment against former President Donald Trump.
The last seven accused co-conspirators all surrendered for arrest early Friday through late in the morning.
Former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark is one of them, as well as publicist Trevian Kutti; Georgia GOP official Shawn Still; Misty Hampton, Coffee County elections supervisor; Pastor Stephen Lee; Robert Cheeley and campaign official Michael Roman.
Trump surrendered on Thursday and had a mug shot taken at the Fulton County Courthouse. After Friday's developments, all 19 defendants charged in the indictment have surrendered for arrest.
