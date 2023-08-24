MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Talks ‘Sad Fall’ for Giuliani: ‘Justice Has to be Served’

Rudy Giuliani's mugshot out of Fulton County, Ga., stirred up some emotions for MSNBC morning show host Joe Scarborough, who noted the former New York City mayor's hard fall from grace.
On Thursday's Morning Joe, Scarborough reacted to a mugshot of Giuliani by recalling the former Donald Trump lawyer was once known as "America's mayor" as he led New York City in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
"Giuliani was — for those days, for millions and millions of Americans — he was America’s mayor," Scarborough said.
He added it was a "sad fall" for a man once seen by so many as a unifying leader.
"Listen, he deserves it. Justice has to be served. But what a sad, sad fall for a man who didn’t have to be there," Scarborough said.
Giuliani is one of 19 co-defendants, including Trump, indicted out of Georgia over efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.
The former mayor has denied all wrongdoing and called his charges politically motivated.
- ‘Morning Joe’ Host Scarborough Blasts GOP for Silence on Trump Truth Social Posts: ‘He’s Gone Full Mobster’
- ‘Morning Joe’ Host Scarborough Scoffs at Vivek Ramaswamy Rapping Eminem for GOP Crowd: ‘Please Stop’
- ‘Morning Joe’ Host Scarborough: GOP says ‘Off Camera’ that Trump Stole Nuclear Secrets, Tampered with Election
- ‘Morning Joe’ Host Scarborough Hammers GOP, Fox News for Trump Defense: ‘Evidence Here in Black and White’
- Joe Scarborough Says Biden Calls Him to Criticize His Coverage: ‘Still Cogent’
- ‘It’s Out There’: Joe Scarborough Says Gay Republicans in Senate, blasts GOP Hypocrisy
"When the political winds shift, as they always do, let us pray that Republicans are more honest, more trustworthy, and more American than these people in charge of this government," he told reporters on Wednesday before traveling to Georgia to surrender to authorities.
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Namrata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Burgum Says He Would Not Be Trump Vice PresidentPolitics
- Conservative Anti-Trump Group Launches Campaign Hitting Him Over Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- Michael Cohen Says He Was ‘Appalled’ by Trump Getting ‘Royal Treatment’ in GeorgiaPolitics