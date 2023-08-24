MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Talks ‘Sad Fall’ for Giuliani: ‘Justice Has to be Served’

Rudy Giuliani's mugshot out of Fulton County, Ga., stirred up some emotions for MSNBC morning show host Joe Scarborough, who noted the former New York City mayor's hard fall from grace.

On Thursday's Morning Joe, Scarborough reacted to a mugshot of Giuliani by recalling the former Donald Trump lawyer was once known as "America's mayor" as he led New York City in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

"Giuliani was — for those days, for millions and millions of Americans — he was America’s mayor," Scarborough said.

He added it was a "sad fall" for a man once seen by so many as a unifying leader.

"Listen, he deserves it. Justice has to be served. But what a sad, sad fall for a man who didn’t have to be there," Scarborough said.

Giuliani is one of 19 co-defendants, including Trump, indicted out of Georgia over efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.

The former mayor has denied all wrongdoing and called his charges politically motivated.

"When the political winds shift, as they always do, let us pray that Republicans are more honest, more trustworthy, and more American than these people in charge of this government," he told reporters on Wednesday before traveling to Georgia to surrender to authorities.