Move Over, Gas Stoves — The New Culture War Coming to Your Home Is Over Water Heaters

Republicans’ appliance anxiety is boiling over again — this time over residential water heaters.

The Biden administration’s new proposed energy efficiency standards have inspired fresh outrage among conservatives, who are arguing it’s part of a broader “war” on Americans’ appliances from an overreaching government.

“They are coming for your water heater!” tweeted the Republican State Leadership Committee.

While the administration says the stricter requirements for electric and gas-fired instantaneous water heaters will reduce greenhouse emissions and costs for consumers, Republicans say there will be high upfront costs – and cold showers.

“Leave us alone,” tweeted Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., asked, “What else will they take in the name of their socialist agenda?”

The fight over water heaters is the latest front in the home appliance culture wars after energy efficiency proposals in recent months for gas stoves, air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines riled up the right.

In February, a Fox News headline said the washing machine proposal would “make Americans dirtier and stinkier.” And last month, the GOP-led House passed legislation blocking a federal ban on gas stoves, even though the Department of Energy said claims that the federal government is banning them are “absurd” and a “myth.”

Now Republicans say the Department of Energy’s latest proposal for water heaters is another example of government overreach as they work to motivate their base ahead of the 2024 elections.

“First it was your gas stove, then it’s your air conditioner, then it’s the idea of your water heater,” Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., said on Fox News. “It seems the only thing that’s safe from Biden and his administration, you have to put it upstairs.”

The DOE says the new, congressionally-mandated proposed standards for residential water heaters, if finalized, will save consumers $11.4 billion on energy and water bills annually and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, starting in 2029. Water heating is responsible for about 13% of both annual residential energy use and consumer utility costs, according to DOE.

“No one’s forcing consumers to do anything,” tweeted White House spokesperson Abdullah Hasan in response to Massie, adding that the standards would only apply to industry. “What do you have against middle-class families saving $11B/yr?”

The proposal would require common-sized electric water heaters to achieve efficiency gains with heat pump technology and gas-fired instantaneous water heaters to achieve efficiency gains through condensing technology, according to the DOE.

Massie argued that consumers should decide whether the upfront cost of a heat-pump water heater is worth long-term savings. “In many cases, the monthly savings never make up for the upfront cost of the equipment,” he wrote.

Energy efficiency standards were a target during the Trump administration. Donald Trump, while president, complained about energy efficient toilets and shower heads. “Because my hair — I don’t know about you, but it has to be perfect,” he said.

His administration later issued a rule rolling back water efficiency standards on shower heads.

Biden’s DOE, however, has proposed or issued final efficiency standards for 18 product categories so far this year, including the water heaters. The administration’s past and planned energy efficiency actions will collectively save Americans $570 billion and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 2.4 billion metric tons cumulatively over 30 years, according to DOE.

Most Americans want stronger energy efficiency standards, Hasan said, pointing to Morning Consult polling that showed 58% of adults strongly or somewhat support the federal government setting stricter standards for appliances and buildings.

The proposed standards align with recommendations from stakeholders, including two of the largest water heater manufacturers and the Consumer Federation of America, the DOE says. The agency has been trying to address “misinformation” about its home appliance standards.

“DOE is required by Congress to review appliance energy conservation standards and determine whether to amend such standards,” the agency wrote in May, “but misconceptions surrounding proposed or final standards could jeopardize potential savings for Americans or even their health.”