Motorcycle Officer in VP Kamala Harris Detail Injured After Falling From Highway Ramp in Seattle

A motorcycle officer assigned to Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade detail in Seattle, was injured on Tuesday after falling from a highway on-ramp.
The Bellevue officer fell 50 to 60 feet onto Interstate 5 just below, according to the Bellevue Police Department. The accident stopped highway traffic on I-5 southbound to transport the officer to the hospital.
The officer, 39, reportedly suffered serious injuries, but was conscious and speaking before being taken to be treated at Harborview Medical Center.
"Somehow, by the grace of God, he was not struck” after the fall, Meeghan Black, a Bellevue police spokesperson, told The Seattle Times. "We are just very, very thankful that he is in as good a condition as he is."
Harris was in Seattle this week to promote the Inflation Reduction Act and her visit has reportedly caused massive traffic delays.
The Washington State Patrol is investigating the incident.
- Where’s Kamala Harris? Democrats Want A More Public Role for the VP
- The Comeback Campaign of Kamala Harris
- Half of Voters View Kamala Harris Negatively: Poll
- The Campaign to Turn Kamala Harris’ Fortunes Around
- Kamala Harris Blasts GOP States Busing Migrants to Her Home as ‘Political Showmanship’
- Kamala Harris’ Next Assignment: Taking the Lead on Abortion
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics
- GOP Super PAC Flies ‘Prosecute Hunter Biden’ Banner over Delaware’s Rehoboth BeachPolitics
- Biden Touts ‘Historic’ Ties With Japan and South Korea — As China Looms Over Camp David SummitPolitics
- Jan. 6 Defendant Who Used ‘Pepper Gel’ on Officers Is Now Missing After Being a No-Show at SentencingPolitics
- ‘To the Left of Zero:’ Chris Christie’s Miami Visit Underscores Weak GOP SupportPolitics
- Gen. Milley on Perception the Military Has Gone ‘Woke’ Because of Drag Queen Shows: ‘An Overstatement’Politics
- Trump Lawyers to Meet with Fulton County DA to Negotiate Bond Package: ReportPolitics
- Florida Election Offices Scrambling to Get People Signed Up for Mail-In VotingPolitics