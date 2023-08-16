Motorcycle Officer in VP Kamala Harris Detail Injured After Falling From Highway Ramp in Seattle

A motorcycle officer assigned to Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade detail in Seattle, was injured on Tuesday after falling from a highway on-ramp.

The Bellevue officer fell 50 to 60 feet onto Interstate 5 just below, according to the Bellevue Police Department. The accident stopped highway traffic on I-5 southbound to transport the officer to the hospital.

The officer, 39, reportedly suffered serious injuries, but was conscious and speaking before being taken to be treated at Harborview Medical Center.

"Somehow, by the grace of God, he was not struck” after the fall, Meeghan Black, a Bellevue police spokesperson, told The Seattle Times. "We are just very, very thankful that he is in as good a condition as he is."

Harris was in Seattle this week to promote the Inflation Reduction Act and her visit has reportedly caused massive traffic delays.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating the incident.