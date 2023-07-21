Most Voters Say Trump, Biden Not Fit To Be President: Poll - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Most Voters Say Trump, Biden Not Fit To Be President: Poll

In a hypothetical rematch between Trump and Biden, Biden led the poll with 47% against Trump's 43%

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks following a briefing on Interstate-95 highway emergency repair and reconstruction efforts, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 17, 2023.ULIA NIKHINSON/AFP via Getty Images

Most America voters don't see President Joe Biden nor former President Donald Trump as fit to serve another term as president, as shown in a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

The poll, taken between July 13 and 17, showed that, out of 1,638 respondents, 55% don't think Biden is fit to serve as president again. Similarly, 53% don't think Trump is fit for another White House term.

When it comes to personal preferences, 94% of those who say Biden is not fit for another term voted for Trump in 2020; 91% of Biden’s 2020 voters answered the same about Trump.

When it comes to public opinion, 57% of respondents said they had an "unfavorable" opinion of Trump, while 38% said it to be favorable. Ron DeSantis followed the same trend, with 48% of voters having an unfavorable opinion of him, against 30% with a favorable one.

Read More

Biden's approval rate is similar to Trump's, with 54% of voters disapproving of how he's handling his job as president, versus a 40% approval rate.

Biden's main problems among voters were that 20% said they see him as "incompetent" and 10% think he is too old. Trump, on the other hand, is seen as "dangerous" by 17% and "corrupt" by 6% of respondents. Only 2% think he is too old. Trump is 3 years younger than Biden.

Amongst Democratic Party voters, most of them — 53% — said they would rather see Joe Biden as the nominee (35% want someone else, while 11% are not sure.) But in comparison to his fellow Democratic candidates, Biden is leading with a 69% preference, against RFK Jr.'s 7% and Marianne Williamson's 5%.

The numbers are no to different in the Republican Party, with 49% of voters who would rather see Trump in the 2024 presidential ballot (43% want someone else, and 8% are not sure.) When ranking the Republican preference in the primary election, Trump is leading with 48%, followed by Ron DeSantis with 23% and Tim Scott with 4% — but 12% of respondents weren't sure who they would vote for.

In a hypothetical rematch between Trump and Biden, Biden led the poll with 47% against Trump's 43%. The numbers for an election between Biden and DeSantis are extremely similar (46% and 42% respectively.)

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.