Most Voters Say Trump, Biden Not Fit To Be President: Poll

Most America voters don't see President Joe Biden nor former President Donald Trump as fit to serve another term as president, as shown in a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

The poll, taken between July 13 and 17, showed that, out of 1,638 respondents, 55% don't think Biden is fit to serve as president again. Similarly, 53% don't think Trump is fit for another White House term.

When it comes to personal preferences, 94% of those who say Biden is not fit for another term voted for Trump in 2020; 91% of Biden’s 2020 voters answered the same about Trump.

When it comes to public opinion, 57% of respondents said they had an "unfavorable" opinion of Trump, while 38% said it to be favorable. Ron DeSantis followed the same trend, with 48% of voters having an unfavorable opinion of him, against 30% with a favorable one.

Biden's approval rate is similar to Trump's, with 54% of voters disapproving of how he's handling his job as president, versus a 40% approval rate.

Biden's main problems among voters were that 20% said they see him as "incompetent" and 10% think he is too old. Trump, on the other hand, is seen as "dangerous" by 17% and "corrupt" by 6% of respondents. Only 2% think he is too old. Trump is 3 years younger than Biden.

Amongst Democratic Party voters, most of them — 53% — said they would rather see Joe Biden as the nominee (35% want someone else, while 11% are not sure.) But in comparison to his fellow Democratic candidates, Biden is leading with a 69% preference, against RFK Jr.'s 7% and Marianne Williamson's 5%.

The numbers are no to different in the Republican Party, with 49% of voters who would rather see Trump in the 2024 presidential ballot (43% want someone else, and 8% are not sure.) When ranking the Republican preference in the primary election, Trump is leading with 48%, followed by Ron DeSantis with 23% and Tim Scott with 4% — but 12% of respondents weren't sure who they would vote for.

In a hypothetical rematch between Trump and Biden, Biden led the poll with 47% against Trump's 43%. The numbers for an election between Biden and DeSantis are extremely similar (46% and 42% respectively.)