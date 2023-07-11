Most Voters Don’t Want Biden or Trump To Run For President Again (Exclusive) 

A majority of voters disapprove of President Joe Biden’s job performance, according to the latest Messenger/Harris poll conducted by HarrisX, and a

majority of voters do not want Biden or former President Donald Trump to run for president again.

Forty-one percent of voters approve of Biden’s job performance, while 54% disapprove of the job that he’s doing.

The poll was conducted online July 5-6 among 915 registered voters. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

Biden’s approval ratings are holding steady from the last Messenger/Harris poll taken June 19-23. The RealClearPolitics average shows that Biden’s approval rating is 42%, while 53% disapprove.

Although he started his presidency with a majority of voters approving of his job performance, Biden's poll numbers never recovered after American forces were withdrawn from Afghanistan in August 2021. That did not hinder his party from having a stronger than expected showing in the 2022 midterm elections, however.

Groups that approve of Biden’s job performance the most are liberals (75%), Black voters (56%), and voters in the Northeast (52%).

A majority of voters do not want Biden — nor former President Donald Trump — to run for president again, a consistent theme of recent polls.

Sixty-five percent of voters said they don’t want Biden to run for a second term — including 37% of Democrats and 73% of Independent voters.

And 60% said they don’t want Trump to run for president for the third time — including 32% of Republicans and 70% of Independent voters.