Most US Adults Want Abortion To Be Legal In Early Stages: Poll
The survey was conducted one year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade
A majority of American adults — 73% — believe abortion should be legal in the first six weeks of pregnancy, according to a new poll from the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Among those in states with the most restrictive abortion laws, 58% said the procedure should be permitted at least six weeks into a pregnancy.
The poll found that Americans become less supportive of abortion the further into a pregnancy. Roughly half said abortion should be allowed at the 15-week mark and around one-third said the same at the 24-week mark, when the fetus becomes viable. Just a quarter said abortion should always be legal.
The poll was conducted June 22-26, around the one-year mark of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, among a sample of 1,220 U.S. adults. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.
According to the AP, abortion is legal until between 20 and 27 weeks in nearly half of states. Following the Supreme Court's decision last year, Republican-led states have moved to restrict abortion access.
The survey showed that 4 in 10 respondents said it was too hard to access abortion in their area, and 1 in 10 said they knew someone who was unable to get it or had to travel to a different state to do so.
