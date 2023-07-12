Most US Adults Want Abortion To Be Legal In Early Stages: Poll - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Most US Adults Want Abortion To Be Legal In Early Stages: Poll

The survey was conducted one year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A majority of American adults — 73% — believe abortion should be legal in the first six weeks of pregnancy, according to a new poll from the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Among those in states with the most restrictive abortion laws, 58% said the procedure should be permitted at least six weeks into a pregnancy.

The poll found that Americans become less supportive of abortion the further into a pregnancy. Roughly half said abortion should be allowed at the 15-week mark and around one-third said the same at the 24-week mark, when the fetus becomes viable. Just a quarter said abortion should always be legal.

The poll was conducted June 22-26, around the one-year mark of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, among a sample of 1,220 U.S. adults. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

Read More

According to the AP, abortion is legal until between 20 and 27 weeks in nearly half of states. Following the Supreme Court's decision last year, Republican-led states have moved to restrict abortion access.

The survey showed that 4 in 10 respondents said it was too hard to access abortion in their area, and 1 in 10 said they knew someone who was unable to get it or had to travel to a different state to do so.

Anti-abortion activists protest near a Women's March rally on June 24, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Anti-abortion activists protest near a Women’s March rally on June 24, 2023 in Washington, DC.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.