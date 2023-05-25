Most Californians Think Feinstein is Unfit for Office Due to Poor Health: Poll

Nearly two-thirds of Californians said they think Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is not fit to serve due to her health, a new poll found on Thursday.
The Berkeley IGS poll was given out this week to Californians voters across the political spectrum. When asked if “Feinstein’s latest illness underlines the fact that she is no longer fit to continue serving in the U.S. Senate," 67 percent of respondents agreed.
The majority — 42 percent — of respondents said the best option would be for Feinstein to resign from the Senate. That number is compared to the 27 percent who said they preferred that she continue to serve.
The poll comes weeks after Feinstein returned to the Senate after a three-month absence due to a bout of shingles, which resulted in additional complications.
Although she returned to work, her arrival sparked some scrutiny around whether she was actually healthy enough to serve, given her confused responses to questions. She told Slate upon her return: "I haven’t been gone. I’ve been working.”
The 89-year-old senator has been met with calls for her to resign, even from within her own party, as judicial confirmations have slowed due to her absence.
On Wednesday, however, Hillary Clinton said Feinstein should not resign, fearing that Republicans wouldn't allow Democrats to fill her seat on the Senate Judiciary Committee.
