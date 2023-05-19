Americans Worried About What Happens if Debt Limit is Not Increased: Poll

Two thirds of Americans are highly concerned about the state of the economy if the debt ceiling is not raised and the U.S. enters debt default, according to a new Associated Press-NORC poll.
When it comes to handling debt negotiations, 48 percent of people disapproved of Biden's strategies, while 27 percent approved. The numbers of approval for Democrats' and Republicans' handling of the situation were similar.
Most respondents, six in 10, believe that raising the debt limit should come with reducing the federal spending budget deficit.
Those who say they understand the debate are "especially likely to say the debt limit should be increased without conditions."
Some think the debt limit shouldn't be increased at all — 23 percent of Republicans, and 7 percent of Democrats.
Not everyone is interested in the debate. Two in 10 respondents said they are not really following the negotiations over raising the ceiling, and four in 10 said they are only following it "somewhat closely."
