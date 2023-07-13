Most Americans Believe Immigration Is Good for the Country: Poll

Two-thirds of Americans believe immigration is good for the country, according to a new Gallup poll. However, the 68% number represents a decline from immigration support in the past.

In 2020, the number of people who believe immigration is a good thing reached 77%, its peak since 2001. Since then, the number has been slowly decreasing.

The poll was taken with a random sample of 1,013 adults and a margin of error of 4% throughout June, a couple weeks after the Biden administration lifted Title 42, a pandemic-related immigration policy, and put in place harsher measures at the border.

Since then, the number of immigrants crossing the South border has dropped significantly. Still, 41% of respondents believe immigration levels should decrease — while 26% think they should increase, and 31% believe immigration rates should remain the same.

The divide among party lines is notable. Ten percent of Democrats believe immigration is bad for the country, while the number goes up to 43% among Republicans.

This disparity is even greater when it comes to the impact of immigrants in different areas of society. The biggest discrepancy can be seen when respondents are asked about the effect of immigrants in the U.S. economy: while most Democrats believe immigrants make the economy better, most Republicans believe they make it worse.