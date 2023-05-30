Morning Joe Offers Rare McCarthy Praise Over Debt Deal: ‘Sometimes Grown Ups Are Actually In Charge’

Joe Scarborough took a break from criticizing House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Tuesday and praised him and President Joe Biden as “grown ups” for putting together an agreement to raise the debt ceiling.

Scarborough said there is "much to mourn about the direction" some Republicans have taken the country in, but he praised Biden and McCarthy for working together in "pretty historic ways over the last year and a half" during a discussion about the potential debt limit deal.

A number of Republicans have publicly criticized the bill, including Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas. Roy led other Republican lawmakers in pushing for an agreement that would only raise the debt ceiling if major spending cuts were adopted.

Scarborough, a former Republican congressman, said negotiations between McCarthy’s team and the White House shows thinks aren’t as “bleak and catastrophic” as some like to sell on cable news.

“It’s not always quite as bleak and catastrophic as people who get paid a lot of money to say it is on — whether it’s cable shows or online or in podcasts or in political speeches or in books,” he said. “Sometimes grown-ups are actually in charge in Washington D.C., and things get done."