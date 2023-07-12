‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Blame Biden Staff for Public Slip-Ups: Not Doing A ‘Good Job Helping Out The President’

"Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on Wednesday criticized President Joe Biden's staff for not doing "a good job helping out the president" with age-related issues.

“Yes, he’s 80,” said Brzezinski. “You need to be there for him. And you need to make a pathway and you sure as hell better make sure he doesn’t fall on a sandbag. And I blame the staff for that.”

Biden has had a few falls during his presidency, most recently at the U.S. Air Force Academy in June, where he tripped over a sandbag. These instances, along with some verbal slips and moments of mental fog have prompted concerns about the 80-year-old president’s age, which has led 68% of Americans to express concerns that Biden is too old for another term.

Scarborough argued that every president has "different strengths, you have different weaknesses," and that Biden's weakness was his "slowing down" that needed to be better managed by his staff.