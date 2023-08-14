‘Morning Joe’ Host Scarborough Scoffs at Vivek Ramaswamy Rapping Eminem for GOP Crowd: ‘Please Stop’

Joe Scarborough on Monday said that he was left a tad unimpressed with 2024 GOP hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy dropping a few bars from Eminem's "Lose Yourself" for the crowd at the Iowa State Fair over the weekend.
On Monday's Morning Joe, co-host Mika Brzezinski covered Ramaswamy's appearance at the fair — 2024 candidates like former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were also in attendance — and couldn't make it through the "Lose Yourself" bit before Scarborough was more than ready to move on.
"The headline out of Iowa, Iowa State Fair this weekend, Vivek Ramaswamy rapping to Eminem's 'Lose Yourself.' The song was played after his fair-side chat with the Iowa governor, and Ramaswamy went with it —" Brzezinski began.
"Please stop," Scarborough said.
- Presidential Hopeful Vivek Ramawamy Raps ‘Lose Yourself’ by Eminem at Iowa State Fair
- ‘Morning Joe’ Host Scarborough Hammers GOP, Fox News for Trump Defense: ‘Evidence Here in Black and White’
- ‘Morning Joe’ Host Scarborough Blasts GOP for Silence on Trump Truth Social Posts: ‘He’s Gone Full Mobster’
- ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Blame Biden Staff for Public Slip-Ups: Not Doing A ‘Good Job Helping Out The President’
- Joe Scarborough Says Biden Calls Him to Criticize His Coverage: ‘Still Cogent’
- Vivek Ramaswamy Is Having A ‘Bit Of A Moment’
"Rapping several bars of the Oscar-winning song," she continued as Scarbrough said "no" repeatedly.
Scarborough moved on by quoting Gene Wilder's Willy Wonka in "Willy Wonka in the Chocolate Factory."
"Yeah. In the words of Gene Wilder in 'Willy Wonka Factory,' 'Please, don't, stop,' " he said.
Ramaswamy has been opening up about his love for hip hop in recent weeks. He even revealed he went by the stage name "Da Vek" in college.
