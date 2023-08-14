‘Morning Joe’ Host Scarborough Scoffs at Vivek Ramaswamy Rapping Eminem for GOP Crowd: ‘Please Stop’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Lahaina Fire Victims Being Pressured to Sell Land, Governor Warns

‘Morning Joe’ Host Scarborough Scoffs at Vivek Ramaswamy Rapping Eminem for GOP Crowd: ‘Please Stop’

The host said he is a bit perplexed by the 2024 hopeful's surprise rap performance at the Iowa State Fair

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy participates in a toast with supporters at the Jalapeño Pete’s bar at the Iowa State Fair on August 11, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa.Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Joe Scarborough on Monday said that he was left a tad unimpressed with 2024 GOP hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy dropping a few bars from Eminem's "Lose Yourself" for the crowd at the Iowa State Fair over the weekend.

On Monday's Morning Joe, co-host Mika Brzezinski covered Ramaswamy's appearance at the fair — 2024 candidates like former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were also in attendance — and couldn't make it through the "Lose Yourself" bit before Scarborough was more than ready to move on.

"The headline out of Iowa, Iowa State Fair this weekend, Vivek Ramaswamy rapping to Eminem's 'Lose Yourself.' The song was played after his fair-side chat with the Iowa governor, and Ramaswamy went with it —" Brzezinski began.

"Please stop," Scarborough said.

Read More

"Rapping several bars of the Oscar-winning song," she continued as Scarbrough said "no" repeatedly.

Scarborough moved on by quoting Gene Wilder's Willy Wonka in "Willy Wonka in the Chocolate Factory."

"Yeah. In the words of Gene Wilder in 'Willy Wonka Factory,' 'Please, don't, stop,' " he said.

Ramaswamy has been opening up about his love for hip hop in recent weeks. He even revealed he went by the stage name "Da Vek" in college.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.