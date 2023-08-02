‘Morning Joe’ Host Scarborough Hammers GOP, Fox News for Trump Defense: ‘Evidence Here in Black and White’

Joe Scarborough, host of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," on Wednesday blasted GOP lawmakers and Fox News opinion hosts in the wake of former President Donald Trump's third indictment charges being unveiled by the special counsel.

Scarborough says that although the "evidence is here in black and white," networks and other Trump supporters continue to push false narratives about the former president's involvement in 2020 election fraud claims and the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

"While there were reports I talked about all the Republicans that that chose country over over an attempted coup last night, there are people like [Speaker] Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., though, and there were also some people on other TV networks who who continued to lie," Scarborough said to co-anchor Willie Geist. "I mean, these are people who spent the months after November the fourth Election Day, spent months undermining America’s confidence in democracy, savagely choosing Donald Trump over American democracy and lied about it repeatedly. Evidence here and black and white. They lied about it. They knew they were lying."

Although he didn't name any of the Fox News hosts, Scarborough slammed the news network for their coverage of everything Trump-related from the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, to false claims about the election in 2020 being rigged. He said the "lies" are why people rioted at the Capitol that day.

"Let’s be really clear about this. Now, Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump’s allies in right-wing Trump media are now undermining America’s confidence in our judicial system," Scarborough said.

During his rant, Scarborough trashed Trump, his allies, and McCarthy for spouting falsities about "savaging our judiciary." He called Trump a "failed reality TV host" and "a failed president."

"And let’s just say a lot of opinion posts on other TV networks are doing the same thing," Scarborough said. "And I can see why they [Republicans] don’t want to read this document."

Co-host Mika Brzezinksi chimed in, "I never saw one [Republican] actually reading it."

"We did look at everything. We we were watching nobody what they were drawing on it, doodling on it, joking about it, talking about others for good reason. Why? Because these facts," Scarborough replied.

The TV host then went on to allege that many Republicans are getting their information from untrustworthy sources like websites run by "Chinese religious cults."

"If you are depending on Chinese religious cults, for your information about the United States of America, the greatest country on the face of the earth are may be at Mabel’s Facebook postings that she got from somebody like in Russia. You’re not going to want to know the truth from Republicans," Scarborough said.