‘Morning Joe’ Host Scarborough: GOP says ‘Off Camera’ that Trump Stole Nuclear Secrets, Tampered with Election

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough on Wednesday accused Republicans of admitting former President Donald Trump interfered with the 2020 presidential election and "stole nuclear secrets" when cameras are off.

On "Morning Joe," the former Republican congressman blasted GOP lawmakers in a segment covering 2024 hopefuls reacting to the Trump's fourth indictment, this one out of Fulton County, Ga..

"I mean ... from stealing — and they all know he did it. They all say it off camera. They all say it off camera. They know he stole nuclear secrets and will tell you that off camera, and they know he tried to steal an election," Scarborough said.

Trump has been charged in Florida with mishandling classified materials after leaving the White House and he's been accused of showing off military-related documents while at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida property that was raided by the FBI to obtain said materials.

Scarborough specifically called out Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., as one of the 2024 Republican hopefuls that know "the truth."

"A lot of them, like Tim Scott, actually had to run for their lives and hunker down because the mob that Donald Trump sent their way could have killed them. Could have killed them. And but for the work of some Capitol cops, there’s some senators who probably would have been killed by these riots," he said. "So, they know the truth, and yet they lie about somebody stealing nuclear secrets and trying to steal American democracy from them, from them, from us. It’s just — again, there’s no looking past that."