More Than 1,000 Troops Recalled From Border

1,100 soldiers will seen their deployment at the border end on Aug. 8

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Migrants congregate on the banks of the Rio Grande at the U.S. border with Mexico, Dec. 20, 2022.Morgan Lee/AP

More than 1,000 troops are being recalled from the United States' southern border next Monday as pandemic-related asylum restrictions come to an end.

A temporary military presence of 1,500 troops was approved by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in May in response to an increase in illegal border crossings. The deployment was scheduled to last 90 days, with troops assisting in support tasks rather than guarding the border or interacting with migrants.

On Aug. 8, 1,100 of those troops will be recalled. The other 400 will remain until the end of August, according to a source who spoke to the Associated Press.

The National Guards will maintain a presence at the border, with 2,300 troops who will be replaced by other units when their deployment comes to an end.

