More Than Half of RFK Jr. Super PAC Donations Came From Trump Backer

A pro-Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Super PAC has reported receiving more than half of its donations from one single GOP donor.

Timothy Mellon accounted for $5 million of the approximately $10 million American Values 2024 has brought in through June, according to new filings.

Mellon has in the past donated tens of millions to groups backing former President Donald Trump, including funds to a private effort to build a southern border wall as the former president promised to do repeatedly in his campaigns. Mellon has also supported Republicans like House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 20: Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. arrives to a hearing with the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Mellon has talked up Kennedy Jr.'s "bipartisan support" in the past.

"The fact that Kennedy gets so much bipartisan support tells me two things: that he’s the one candidate who can unite the country and root out corruption and that he’s the one Democrat who can win in the general election," the donor said in a press release this week.