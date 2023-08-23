More Than Half of Republicans Say They Will Likely Watch First GOP Primary Debate 

More than half of Republicans plan on tuning into the first GOP primary debate, according to a new poll.
A recent survey by The Economist/YouGov found 58% of Republican respondents definitely or probably will be on tuning into Fox News for the Milwaukee debate.
The data was collected before Donald Trump confirmed he would not be attending, citing his wide lead in polls against his 2024 competitors. The former president teased for weeks though that he would likely be skipping out on the event.
About a third of Republicans say they will probably not or definitely not watch the Milwaukee debate.
A pre-taped interview between the former president and ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson will drop when the debate airs.
Democrats are not as interested in the debate, with 38% saying they will likely tune in and 46% said they will definitely or probably not watch.
Independents have even less interest, with only 31% saying they will likely be watching.
Overall, 60% of respondents described debates as very or somewhat important. Broken down by party lines, 66% of Democrats believe they are very or somewhat important compared to 67% of Republicans.
Trump won't be at the debate, but the new survey marked yet another poll where he is leading all of the 2024 GOP hopefuls.
Republicans and Independents who lean Republican were asked who they would vote for if their state primary were tomorrow, and 53% responded with Trump.
Following in second place is Ron DeSantis with 15% support while every other candidate pulled single digit support.
The poll was conducted between August 12 and August 15 among 1500 adults.
