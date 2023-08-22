More Than Half in Iowa Poll Think Election Was Stolen From Trump: Poll - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

More Than Half in Iowa Poll Think Election Was Stolen From Trump: Poll

The former president continues to hold a wide lead over his 2024 competitors

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Over half of likely Iowa GOP caucusgoers believe former President Donald Trump's claims that he won the 2020 presidential election, according to a new poll.

The former president has been indicted multiple times this year related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. He continues to claim he was the victim of fraud, though no proof has been presented of the sort of widespread fraud he's described.

A new surveyfrom NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom shows, however, that his legal troubles and conspiracy theories related to 2020 aren't affecting him a whole lot with his base.

Donald Trump
Former U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges supporters as the visits the Iowa State Fair on August 12, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Among Republicans and independents likely to take part in Iowa's January 15 caucus, 51% said they believe Trump's election fraud claims. Another 41% said they disagree, while 8% were undecided.

NBC's poll was taken between August 13-17 among 406 likely caucus participants. It carries a margin of error of 4.9%.

Ahead of Wednesday's GOP primary debate, which Trump will be skipping, the data also showed the former president still holds a major lead over his competitors.

Read More

Over 40% of likely Iowa caucusgoers said Trump is their first choice to be the Republican Party's 2024 nominee. He's followed by Ron DeSantis with 19% support and Tim Scott with 9%, respectively.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.