More Than Half in Iowa Poll Think Election Was Stolen From Trump: Poll
The former president continues to hold a wide lead over his 2024 competitors
Over half of likely Iowa GOP caucusgoers believe former President Donald Trump's claims that he won the 2020 presidential election, according to a new poll.
The former president has been indicted multiple times this year related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. He continues to claim he was the victim of fraud, though no proof has been presented of the sort of widespread fraud he's described.
A new surveyfrom NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom shows, however, that his legal troubles and conspiracy theories related to 2020 aren't affecting him a whole lot with his base.
Among Republicans and independents likely to take part in Iowa's January 15 caucus, 51% said they believe Trump's election fraud claims. Another 41% said they disagree, while 8% were undecided.
NBC's poll was taken between August 13-17 among 406 likely caucus participants. It carries a margin of error of 4.9%.
Ahead of Wednesday's GOP primary debate, which Trump will be skipping, the data also showed the former president still holds a major lead over his competitors.
Over 40% of likely Iowa caucusgoers said Trump is their first choice to be the Republican Party's 2024 nominee. He's followed by Ron DeSantis with 19% support and Tim Scott with 9%, respectively.
