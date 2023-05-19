More than 11,000 Immigrants Deported After End of Title 42

Since the end of Title 42 on May 11, more than 11,000 immigrants were deported or returned by the U.S. to Mexico and other countries, according to Homeland Security officials as reported by CBS News.
Under the current policy, immigrants caught crossing illegally won't necessarily be simply turned away. They now may face jail time or be banned from the U.S. and from trying to cross again for five years.
The Biden administration was preparing for a sharp increase in the number of people trying to cross the border, but ended up seeing the opposite.
The high numbers actually happened just before Title 42 ended when the daily number of apprehensions reached 10,000 — a record high.
