Montana’s TikTok Ban Draws First Legal Challenge 

Five TikTok content creators from Montana have filed the first legal challenge against the state’s new ban of the app.

The plaintffs, represented by the law firm David Wright Tremaine, submitted their paperwork to U.S. district court in Montana hours after Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the TikTok ban into law.

The creators' lawsuit argues that Montana does not have the authority to pass legislation governing national security interests or that infringes on residents’ free speech.

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

“Montana can no more ban its residents from viewing or posting to TikTok than it could ban The Wall Street Journal because of who owns it or the ideas it publishes,” said the suit.

“Even if Montana could regulate any of the speech that users share through TikTok, SB 419 wields a sledgehammer when the First Amendment requires a scalpel.”

The state’s Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the law, which bans app stores from offering the platform starting Jan. 1, 2024, on Wednesday evening.