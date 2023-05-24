Montana Becomes First State to Ban Drag Performers From Reading to Children

Montana became the first state on Wednesday to ban those dressed in drag from reading books to children at public schools and libraries.

The state's Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the bill on Monday. The measure went into effect immediately after it became a law.

“It’s just constitutionally suspect on all levels,” Sasha Buchert, Director of the Non-Binary and Transgender Rights Project at Lambda Legal, told the Associated Press in reaction to the ban.

The bill was co-sponsored by more than half of the GOP-controlled legislature.

Republican state legislator Braxton Mitchell said he sponsored the bill “because drag shows in recent years have been specifically aimed at children."

Both Florida and Tennessee recently passed legislation that restricts drag performers, but both are facing legal challenges.